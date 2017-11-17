 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
11 Glitter Lipsticks That Will Sparkle All the Way Across the Room
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Glitter Lipsticks That Will Sparkle All the Way Across the Room

The holidays are one of the glitziest, most glittery seasons of all. Your tree's decked out and you've got lights up, so why not play up your pout with more of the same? From sheer, Champagne-inspired gloss and twinkling topcoats to lipstick that literally catches light, these products will ensure that you're ready for all of the selfies.

Dillard's Lip Gloss
Cailyn Cosmetics Star Wave Glitter Lip Tint
$22
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Lip Gloss
Gerard Cosmetics Lipstick in Hollywood Blvd
$19
from gerardcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Liquilust Kits
$75
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Estee Lauder
Pure Color Love Lipstick - Pocket Venus (foil) - Only at ULTA
$22
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Lipstick
M·A·C
MAC Dazzleglass Lipcolour - Funtabulous
$17
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lip Gloss
Stila
Glitterati Lip Top Coat
$22
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Stila Lip Products
Too Faced
La Creme Color Drenched Lip Cream - Unicorn Tears (iridescent shimmer)
$22
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Lip Products
Smolder Cosmetics in Sippin' Sangria
$26
from smoldercosmetics.com
Buy Now
Ulta Makeup
Winky Lux Gold Glimmer Balm
$16
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Makeup
Paul & Joe's Pearl Lipstick
$20
from b-glowing.com
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
$19
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Lipstick
Cailyn Cosmetics Star Wave Glitter Lip Tint
Gerard Cosmetics Hollywood Blvd Lipstick
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust Kit
Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Lipstick in Pocket Venus
MAC Dazzleglass Lipcolour in Funtabulous​
Stila Glitterati Lip Top Coat
Too Faced La Crème Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears
Smolder Cosmetics Sippin' Sangria Lip Kit
Winky Lux Gold Glimmer Balm
Paul & Joe's Pearl Lipstick​​
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Starlit Hyper-Glitz in Sci Fly
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsHoliday BeautyBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingLipstickBeauty ProductsMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
Dillard's
Cailyn Cosmetics Star Wave Glitter Lip Tint
from Dillard's
$22
Gerard Cosmetics Lipstick in Hollywood Blvd
from gerardcosmetics.com
$19
Liquilust Kits
from sephora.com
$75
Estee Lauder
Pure Color Love Lipstick - Pocket Venus (foil) - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$22
M·A·C
MAC Dazzleglass Lipcolour - Funtabulous
from Nordstrom
$17
Stila
Glitterati Lip Top Coat
from Sephora
$22
Too Faced
La Creme Color Drenched Lip Cream - Unicorn Tears (iridescent shimmer)
from Ulta
$22
Smolder Cosmetics in Sippin' Sangria
from smoldercosmetics.com
$26
Ulta
Winky Lux Gold Glimmer Balm
from Ulta
$16
Paul & Joe's Pearl Lipstick
from b-glowing.com
$20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
from JCPenney
$19
Shop More
M·A·C Lip Gloss SHOP MORE
M·A·C
MAC Cremesheen Glass - Boy Bait
from Nordstrom
$21
M·A·C
MAC Clear Lipglass - Clear
from Nordstrom
$16
M·A·C
MAC Dazzleglass Lipcolour - Baby Sparks (Limited)
from Nordstrom
$17
M·A·C
Mac Mineralize Glass Lip Gloss
from Selfridges
$21
M·A·C
Mac Mineralize Glass Lip Gloss
from Selfridges
$21
Too Faced Lip Products SHOP MORE
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick
from Sephora
$21
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Matte Long Wear Lipstick - On Point
from Sephora
$21
Too Faced
Sweet Peach Creamy Peach Oil Lip Gloss - Poppin Peach
from HSN
$19
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick - Who's Zoomin Who (matte deep sapphire)
from Ulta
$21
Too Faced
Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick
from Macy's
$21
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Lipstick SHOP MORE
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
from Sephora
$19
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
from JCPenney
$19
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Halftime Blotting Paper Refill
from JCPenney
$10
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
from JCPenney
$18
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Halftime Blotting Paper
from JCPenney
$16
M·A·C Lip Gloss AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
vilmairisblog
themeghanjones
themeghanjones
sunlesslove
Too Faced Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nonvolatilemag
janalynkristine
classicaltrendsetter
thebluehydrangeas
Estee Lauder Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kerrently
beautifullyseaside
dailykongfidence
blogmall
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds