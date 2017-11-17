Best Glitter Lipsticks
11 Glitter Lipsticks That Will Sparkle All the Way Across the Room
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Glitter Lipsticks That Will Sparkle All the Way Across the Room
The holidays are one of the glitziest, most glittery seasons of all. Your tree's decked out and you've got lights up, so why not play up your pout with more of the same? From sheer, Champagne-inspired gloss and twinkling topcoats to lipstick that literally catches light, these products will ensure that you're ready for all of the selfies.
Cailyn Cosmetics Star Wave Glitter Lip Tint
$22
from Dillard's
Pure Color Love Lipstick - Pocket Venus (foil) - Only at ULTA
$22
La Creme Color Drenched Lip Cream - Unicorn Tears (iridescent shimmer)
$22
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick
$19
from JCPenney
0previous images
-20more images