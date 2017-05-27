Drugstore Skincare Items That Have Hyaluronic Acid

I've always struggled with hormonal cystic acne and superoily skin, which usually left me with severe dry patches. I could never find a moisturizer that felt right on my face. What I didn't realize until doing a lot of research was that I needed more moisture. That's when I learned about hyaluronic acid, a chemical known for its hydrating properties. It acts as a filler for fine lines and wrinkles. It also has the ability to hold 1,000 times its water weight, making this a smart way to lock in moisture and stop producing oil. Using it changed my skin for the better by clearing it up.

If you've been interested in trying it out, you don't have to cash out hundreds of dollars. You can find this chemical in so many drugstore brands. Check them out ahead.