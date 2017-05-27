5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Skin Care The Best Hyaluronic Acid Products at Drugstore Drugstore Skincare Items That Have Hyaluronic Acid May 27, 2017 by Krista Jones 42 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I've always struggled with hormonal cystic acne and superoily skin, which usually left me with severe dry patches. I could never find a moisturizer that felt right on my face. What I didn't realize until doing a lot of research was that I needed more moisture. That's when I learned about hyaluronic acid, a chemical known for its hydrating properties. It acts as a filler for fine lines and wrinkles. It also has the ability to hold 1,000 times its water weight, making this a smart way to lock in moisture and stop producing oil. Using it changed my skin for the better by clearing it up. If you've been interested in trying it out, you don't have to cash out hundreds of dollars. You can find this chemical in so many drugstore brands. Check them out ahead. Shop Brands Nip + Fab · Avene · Derma E · La Roche-Posay · Neutrogena · Vichy · L'Oreal · No7 · Lumene · Garnier · CeraVe · Olay · Roc Derma E Hydrating Day Crème With Hyaluronic Acid For the ultimate antiaging fight, try this Derma E Hydrating Day Crème With Hyaluronic Acid ($25). It also contains antioxidants, green tea, vitamins C and E, and soothing aloe. Derma E Hydrating Day Creme with Hyaluronic Acid $24.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Derma E Skin Care La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Riche Skin Treatment Formulated to help your skin retain water, this hyaluronic-acid-infused La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Skin Treatment ($36) feels good on your skin throughout the day. La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Riche Skin Treatment $36 from Walgreens Buy Now See more La Roche-Posay Skin Care Avène PhysioLift Day Smoothing Emulsion In addition to hyaluronic acid, this Avène PhysioLift Smoothing Emulsion ($48) cream is also enriched with vitamin E and natural thermal spring water and is made to soothe, soften, and lift. Avene PhysioLift Day Smoothing Emulsion $48 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Avene Skin Care Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream This oil-free and fast-absorbing Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream ($20) works on all skin types. It's mixed with olive extract for an extra moisture boost. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream $19.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Neutrogena Skin Care Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer Not just for your face, use hyaluronic acid from head to toe with this Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer ($6) for plump skin everywhere. Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer 6.8 Fl Oz $5.99 from Target Buy Now See more Nip + Fab Body Lotions & Creams Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep Night Recovery Gel Balm Replump your skin with this Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep Gel ($36). It contains pure caffeine, micro-exfoliating LHA, and vitamin B3 to help revive your skin cells. Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep Night Recovery Gel-Balm $35.99 from Target Buy Now See more Vichy Face Care L'Oréal Hydra Genius Water Cream Mixed with aloe water, this L'Oréal Hydra Genius Water Cream ($18) will feel like a soothing facial every day. Use it before your makeup and at night for great results. L'Oreal Hydra Genius Water Cream Normal/Dry Skin $17.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more L'Oreal Face Makeup No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum The brand touts that 92 percent of users saw improved firmness with this No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum ($44). With results like those, you'll want to try it for yourself. No7 Lift & Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Serum $43.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more No7 Skin Care Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence Formulated with two different types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this Lumene Valo Glow Essence ($25) will help brighten your skin for a radiant look. Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence $24.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Lumene Skin Care Garnier Skin Active Moisture Bomb Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 Use this Garnier Skin Active Daily Moisturizer ($17) first thing every morning, and with the added benefit of SPF, you won't need to worry about sun damage. Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 $16.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Garnier Skin Care L'Oréal Revitalift Volume Filler Cream This L'Oréal Revitalift Volume Filler Cream ($25) helps keep your skin super hydrated. The added benefit of fibroxyl, which comes from rye seed extract, will help your skin feel extra soft. L'Oreal Revitalift Volume Filler Cream $24.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more L'Oreal Skin Care CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion For everyday use, try this CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion ($17) before applying your makeup. Enriched with invisible zinc to keep your skin protected from the sun's harmful rays, this will keep your skin from getting dry. Try its evening cream for a night treatment. CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion $17.49 from Walgreens Buy Now See more CeraVe Face Moisturizers Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer Fragrance-Free The hyaluronic acid in this Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Moisturizer ($32) is also mixed with amino-peptides and vitamin B3, which helps hydrate deep in your pores. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer Fragrance-Free $31.99 $25.59 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Olay Face Care Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid This highly concentrated Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid ($21) is 99.9 percent pure. It's based with red algae and tamarind to enhance your whole body. Target Bath & Body Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid - 8 oz $21.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target Bath & Body Roc Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream This Roc Retinol Correxion Night Cream ($24) contains retinol to help fight aging and dark spots, which can sometimes be drying for your skin. The added benefit of hyaluronic acid will make sure this product keeps you extramoisturized. Roc Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream $23.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Roc Skin Care Share this post MoisturizerSummerSkin Care