Drugstore Skincare Items That Have Hyaluronic Acid

The Best Hyaluronic Acid Products at Drugstore

Drugstore Skincare Items That Have Hyaluronic Acid

Drugstore Skincare Items That Have Hyaluronic Acid

I've always struggled with hormonal cystic acne and superoily skin, which usually left me with severe dry patches. I could never find a moisturizer that felt right on my face. What I didn't realize until doing a lot of research was that I needed more moisture. That's when I learned about hyaluronic acid, a chemical known for its hydrating properties. It acts as a filler for fine lines and wrinkles. It also has the ability to hold 1,000 times its water weight, making this a smart way to lock in moisture and stop producing oil. Using it changed my skin for the better by clearing it up.

If you've been interested in trying it out, you don't have to cash out hundreds of dollars. You can find this chemical in so many drugstore brands. Check them out ahead.

Shop Brands
Nip + Fab · Avene · Derma E · La Roche-Posay · Neutrogena · Vichy · L'Oreal · No7 · Lumene · Garnier · CeraVe · Olay · Roc
Derma E Hydrating Day Crème With Hyaluronic Acid
Derma E Hydrating Day Crème With Hyaluronic Acid

For the ultimate antiaging fight, try this Derma E Hydrating Day Crème With Hyaluronic Acid ($25). It also contains antioxidants, green tea, vitamins C and E, and soothing aloe.

Derma E
Hydrating Day Creme with Hyaluronic Acid
$24.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Derma E Skin Care
La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Riche Skin Treatment
La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Riche Skin Treatment

Formulated to help your skin retain water, this hyaluronic-acid-infused La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Skin Treatment ($36) feels good on your skin throughout the day.

La Roche-Posay
Hydraphase Intense Riche Skin Treatment
$36
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more La Roche-Posay Skin Care
Avène PhysioLift Day Smoothing Emulsion
Avène PhysioLift Day Smoothing Emulsion

In addition to hyaluronic acid, this Avène PhysioLift Smoothing Emulsion ($48) cream is also enriched with vitamin E and natural thermal spring water and is made to soothe, soften, and lift.

Avene
PhysioLift Day Smoothing Emulsion
$48
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Avene Skin Care
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream

This oil-free and fast-absorbing Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream ($20) works on all skin types. It's mixed with olive extract for an extra moisture boost.

Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
$19.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Neutrogena Skin Care
Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer
Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer

Not just for your face, use hyaluronic acid from head to toe with this Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer ($6) for plump skin everywhere.

Nip + Fab
Hyaluronic Fix Moisturizer 6.8 Fl Oz
$5.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Nip + Fab Body Lotions & Creams
Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep Night Recovery Gel Balm
Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep Night Recovery Gel Balm

Replump your skin with this Vichy Idealia Skin Sleep Gel ($36). It contains pure caffeine, micro-exfoliating LHA, and vitamin B3 to help revive your skin cells.

Vichy
Idealia Skin Sleep Night Recovery Gel-Balm
$35.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Vichy Face Care
L'Oréal Hydra Genius Water Cream
L'Oréal Hydra Genius Water Cream

Mixed with aloe water, this L'Oréal Hydra Genius Water Cream ($18) will feel like a soothing facial every day. Use it before your makeup and at night for great results.

L'Oreal
Hydra Genius Water Cream Normal/Dry Skin
$17.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Face Makeup
No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum
No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum

The brand touts that 92 percent of users saw improved firmness with this No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum ($44). With results like those, you'll want to try it for yourself.

No7
Lift & Luminate TRIPLE ACTION Serum
$43.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more No7 Skin Care
Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence
Lumene Valo Glow Boost Essence

Formulated with two different types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this Lumene Valo Glow Essence ($25) will help brighten your skin for a radiant look.

Lumene
Valo Glow Boost Essence
$24.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Lumene Skin Care
Garnier Skin Active Moisture Bomb Daily Moisturizer SPF 30
Garnier Skin Active Moisture Bomb Daily Moisturizer SPF 30

Use this Garnier Skin Active Daily Moisturizer ($17) first thing every morning, and with the added benefit of SPF, you won't need to worry about sun damage.

Garnier
SkinActive Moisture Bomb Daily Moisturizer SPF 30
$16.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Garnier Skin Care
L'Oréal Revitalift Volume Filler Cream
L'Oréal Revitalift Volume Filler Cream

This L'Oréal Revitalift Volume Filler Cream ($25) helps keep your skin super hydrated. The added benefit of fibroxyl, which comes from rye seed extract, will help your skin feel extra soft.

L'Oreal
Revitalift Volume Filler Cream
$24.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more L'Oreal Skin Care
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion

For everyday use, try this CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion ($17) before applying your makeup. Enriched with invisible zinc to keep your skin protected from the sun's harmful rays, this will keep your skin from getting dry. Try its evening cream for a night treatment.

CeraVe
Facial Moisturizing Lotion
$17.49
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more CeraVe Face Moisturizers
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer Fragrance-Free
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer Fragrance-Free

The hyaluronic acid in this Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Moisturizer ($32) is also mixed with amino-peptides and vitamin B3, which helps hydrate deep in your pores.

Olay
Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer Fragrance-Free
$31.99 $25.59
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Olay Face Care
Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid
Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid

This highly concentrated Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid ($21) is 99.9 percent pure. It's based with red algae and tamarind to enhance your whole body.

Target Bath & Body
Hand Chemistry Hyaluronic Acid - 8 oz
$21.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bath & Body
Roc Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream
Roc Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream

This Roc Retinol Correxion Night Cream ($24) contains retinol to help fight aging and dark spots, which can sometimes be drying for your skin. The added benefit of hyaluronic acid will make sure this product keeps you extramoisturized.

Roc
Retinol Correxion Sensitive Night Cream
$23.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Roc Skin Care
