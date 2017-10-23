 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Rejuvenating Scrubs For the Girl Who's Suffering From Dry, Chapped Lips

It's about that time of year again; as the cold weather returns, we're reapplying our balm on repeat. Even if you're trying to protect your pout from the elements with chapsticks, sometimes it's not enough. This season, don't let that cold, harsh wind get you down and ruin all your lipstick looks with dry flakes. Using lip scrubs is a great way to pamper yourself while making sure your skin is hydrated and smooth. Most of these scrubs contain sugar or coffee grounds, which help buff away dead skin, in addition to soothing ingredients that help replenish moisture. Take a look at our top picks.

Related
Calling All Girls With Dry Skin: These 20 Hydrating Products Are All Under $20
E.L.F. Professional Lip Exfoliator
$3
Buy Now
Fresh Sugar Lip Polish
Tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant
Frank Body Lip Scrub
Christian Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
E.L.F. Professional Lip Exfoliator
Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub
Start Slideshow
Fall BeautyBeauty ShoppingFallLipsBeauty Products
Shop More
Bliss Lip Products SHOP MORE
Bliss
Lock & Key Long Wear Lipstick
from Kohl's
$22$9.90
Bliss
Fabulips 'Pout'-O-Matic Lip-Perfecting System
from Kohl's
$48
Bliss
Bang! Pow! Balm! Tinted Lip Balm
from Kohl's
$20$9
Bliss
Bold Over Long Wear Liquefied Lipstick
from Kohl's
$21
Bliss
Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub
from Bliss
$18
Christian Dior Lip Products SHOP MORE
Christian Dior
Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm - 001 Sheer Pink
from Nordstrom
$33
Christian Dior
Addict Lip Glow
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$33
Christian Dior
Rouge
from Neiman Marcus
$35
Christian Dior
Addict Lacquer Stick
from Sephora
$35
Christian Dior
Addict Lip Tattoo Long-Wearing Color Tint - 351 Natural Nude
from Nordstrom
$30
Tarte Lip Products SHOP MORE
Tarte
Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint - RosA (rose nude)
from Ulta
$20
Tarte
Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint - Vibin (wine)
from Ulta
$20
Tarte
Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint - Festival
from Ulta
$20
Tarte
Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint - Snap (nude mauve)
from Ulta
$20
Tarte
Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint - Namaste
from Ulta
$20
Christian Dior Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
pauladolubizno
detailed_beauty_
pauladolubizno
breanneelenburg
Tarte Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thatkenyanphotojournalist
effortless.essentials
heatherpoppie
frilancy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds