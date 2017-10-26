 Skip Nav
The 10 Best Products For Making Your Blue Eyes Sparkle

Hello, you magnificent, blue-eyed beauty! If you're looking for some tips and tricks for how to make your blue eyes pop, you've landed in the right corner of the internet. After consulting with celebrity makeup artists, we're sharing the best hacks for blue eyes and also throwing out some product recommendations that are worthy of being added to your current stash. Let's just say that you should prepare yourself for an onslaught of eye-dulation.

TIGI Cosmetics Perfect Eyeliner in Black
$21
Buy Now
Trestique Matte Color & Shiny Balm Lip Crayon in Chile Red
$28
Buy Now
Create a Rusty Smoky Eye
Invest in a Gilded Eyeliner
Bronzer Is Your Friend
Opt For Dark Blue Eyeliner
Try a Dark Blue Cat Eye
Use Thick, Black Mascara and Eyeliner
Combine Brown Smoky Eye With a Light Blue Eyeliner
Go For Copper Eyeshadow
Perfect a Classic Red Lip
Try a Burgundy Smoky Eye
Eye LinerBeauty TipsBeauty ShoppingBeauty How ToBeauty ProductsEye ShadowMakeup
