Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Beauty News
Heel Yes! Too Faced Will Sell Stilettos Inspired by Better Than Sex Mascara
Beauty News
22 Rhinestone Skulls That Will Add Some Sparkle to Your Spook
9 Makeup Tutorials That Will Make Your Blue Eyes Look Electric

While we often talk about tailoring your makeup to fit your face structure, skin type, or eye shape. But there may be one important factor you've been overlooking when customizing your routine: eye color.

Each eye color can be enhanced by shadows, liners, and mascara in a different way. And this is especially true for blue eyes, which can appear wider and brighter. For example, while brown eyes are best accentuated by blue tones, blue eyes respond better to warmer reds and oranges.

Take a cue from these pros — and their YouTube tutorials — to better understand the shades, products, and techniques that help ensure your blue eyes are always looking their best.

