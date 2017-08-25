 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Tried 13 Mascaras to See Which One Works Best on Asian Lashes

When a quick Google search informed me that CoverGirl's Lashblast Length mascara had been discontinued (#RIP), I was devastated. Like most Asian women, I have naturally thin and short lashes, and that particular CoverGirl formula was the most effective at making them seem longer and fuller. An eyelash-extension expert once told me my lashes were about 8mm long (less than an inch!), and since then I have vowed to have lashes 10mm or longer. But getting lash extensions every two weeks for the rest of my life wasn't really practical.

The next best solution: finding a new mascara I can be 100 percent committed to. I sourced friends, co-workers, and the internet to research which mascaras work best, specifically for Asian lashes. I was on the hunt for a mascara that would deliver both volume and length in one easy-to-use tube, and I realized: isn't that what most people want? Just more so if you have fine eyelashes. After trying 13 different mascaras, I can safely say I found some formulas that make saying goodbye to my old CoverGirl standby a lot easier.

Fairydrops Scandal Queen Waterproof Mascara
$24
Buy Now
Kiss Me Heroine's Mascara
$16
Buy Now
Clio Salon's de Cara Mascara
$26
Buy Now
Fairydrops Scandal Queen Waterproof Mascara
Lancome Definicils High Definition Mascara
L'Oréal Telescopic Mascara
Kevyn Aucoin Volume 5G Mascara
Urban Decay Perversion Mascara
Yves Saint Laurent Babydoll Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Maybelline Lash Stiletto Mascara
Chanel Inimitable Mascara
Pixi Lash Booster Mascara
Shiseido 'Full Lash' Volume Mascara
Kiss Me Heroine Make Long and Curl Mascara
Clio Salon de Cara Mascara
Start Slideshow
Makeup TipsBeauty ShoppingEye MakeupMakeupMascara
Shop More
Urban Decay Mascara SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
'Perversion' Mascara - Perversion
from Nordstrom
$22
Urban Decay
'Cannonball' Ultra Waterproof Mascara - Black
from Nordstrom
$20
Urban Decay
'Mascara Resurrection' Reboot, Refresh, Renew - Clear
from Nordstrom
$16
Urban Decay
Perversion mascara travel duo
from Selfridges
$23.50
Urban Decay
Cannonball ultra waterproof mascara
from Selfridges
$17.50
Lancôme Mascara SHOP MORE
Lancôme
Définicils Lengthening and Defining Mascara
from Neiman Marcus
$27.50
Lancôme
CILS BOOSTER XL Renovation Mascara Primer
from Neiman Marcus
$25.50
Lancôme
Hypnose Waterproof Mascara
from Neiman Marcus
$27.50
Lancôme
Hypnose Buildable Volume Waterproof Mascara - Black
from Nordstrom
$27.50
Lancôme
Grandiose Mascara
from Neiman Marcus
$32
Shiseido Makeup SHOP MORE
Shiseido
Women's White Lucent MultiBright Night Cream
from Barneys New York
$90
Shiseido
Women's Smart Filtering Smoother
from Barneys New York
$23
Shiseido
Women's Purifying Mask
from Barneys New York
$32
Shiseido
Women's Ultimune Eye Power Infusing Eye Concentrate 15ml
from Barneys New York
$67
Shiseido
Women's UV Protective Stick Foundation - Ochre
from Barneys New York
$28
Too Faced Mascara AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
20 Makeup Products That Won't Sweat Off at the Gym
by Kristin Granero
Makeup
Our 8 Favorite Mini Mascaras Are Travel-Friendly (and Adorable)
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
74 Small Gifts Everyone Will Want to Find in Their Stockings
by Alessandra Foresto
Beauty How To
The Hair and Makeup Tutorial That Will Turn You Into Disney's Elena of Avalor on Halloween
by kelly torrez
Urban Decay Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dressupbuttercup
everythingevelyne
sandytoesandsaltyhairblog
tanyafosterblog
Lancôme Mascara AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionoverfatigue
jessicapavlik_
dreamgorgeously
brighterdarling
Shiseido Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
skinnyspy
beautylookbook
halliedaily
sarahsarna
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds