4 Genius Mascara Hacks That Will Change the Way You Do Your Eyelashes

Ask women what makeup step they won't leave the house without, and the majority will respond: mascara. These itty-bitty brittle brushes have potent power to transform your eyes — opening them, brightening them, and making them appear more wide set. Some say they feel naked without any lash enhancement.

Since we are all so obsessed with and devoted to wearing mascara, we asked Nars makeup artist Niko Lopez how to take one wand (Nars Audacious, specifically) and manipulate it four ways to create different lash looks. The results are mesmerizing.

Keep reading to discover how to DIY natural lashes, winged-out lashes, lush lower lashes, and megavolume lashes. We promise you'll never do your makeup the same way again!