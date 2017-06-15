6/15/17 6/15/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Target Best Sheet Masks From Target Our 9 Favorite Sheet Masks From Target Are Under $9 — Seriously June 15, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As soon as I jumped on the sheet mask bandwagon, I wouldn't look back. Using them a few times a week has transformed my skin. My complexion is clearer and my under-eye bags are far less noticeable. Whether you deal with acne, sagging, dark spots, or flakiness, there's a mask that will fix your problem. My favorite place to go when I'm looking for a skin pick-me-up is Target. It has a huge selection of sheet masks at reasonable prices. Take a look at the best options from the store and try out a few for yourself. Yes to Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask The Yes to Tomatoes Paper Mask ($3) includes charcoal that detoxifies and cleanses your pores. This is an excellent choice if you are prone to acne. Not only will this mask help to get rid of blemishes, it will also prevent new ones from popping up. You may feel a little tingle while wearing it, but that just means it's working. Miss Spa Brighten Even Skin Tone Facial Sheet Mask If you have sun damage or dark spots, the Miss Spa Brighten Facial Sheet Mask ($3) will help to even out your skin tone. A mix of licorice extract, aloe, and flower essences will make your skin look luminous. The ingredients are intended to restore brilliance to dull skin. Just leave this on for 20 minutes, then pat in the remaining moisture. SpaLife Rejuvenating Facial Mask You'll be pleasantly surprised when you pull out this millennial-pink-colored SpaLife Rejuvenating Facial Mask ($2). Cherry essence will fight aging while vitamin A encourages healthy skin cell production. The moisture will also help to get rid of dry spots. The mask has a subtle, sweet smell that will help you to relax while it's on. Missha Time Revolution Night Repair New Science Activator Ampoule Mask The Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Ampoule Mask ($8) covers your T-zone, so it will go over your forehead and nose. The deeply hydrating mask is meant to combat dark circles and fine lines. Twenty-somethings, use this as a part of your preventative care routine. Your skin will thank you later. Pretty Animalz by Look Beauty Moisturizing Sheet Mask Don't let the cute tiger fool you, this Pretty Animalz by Look Beauty Moisturizing Sheet Mask ($4) works well. Soybean and mushroom extract will nourish and hydrate your face. Witch hazel will remove any excess oils from your skin. We recommend this for people who are normally sensitive to face masks because it's gentle yet effective. Que Bella Illuminating Sheet Mask If you didn't get much sleep the night before, throw on the Que Bella Illuminating Sheet Mask ($2). Pro tip: pop it in the fridge for five minutes. The coldness will constrict your blood vessels and leave you appearing extra awake. Vitamins E, C, and B5 will also help to brighten your complexion. Andalou Naturals Age Defying Lift & Firm Hydro Serum Facial Mask When you're trying to reduce the appearance of wrinkles or sagging, the Andalou Naturals Age Defying Lift & Firm Hydro Serum Facial Mask ($5) will be your saving grace. The brand uses what it calls Fruit Stem Cell Science to plump your skin for a firmer appearance. After one use, you'll likely notice that you already feel smoother. Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time Firming Mask Your skin will feel bouncy after you use the Mizon Enjoy Vital-Up Time Firming Mask ($4). Pomegranate essence makes your skin feel more elastic and youthful. Once you remove the mask, the oils will absorb into your skin rather quickly. Don't wash them off — let them work their magic overnight. Masque Bar by Look Beauty Apricot Face Sheet Mask Get rid of dead skin by trying the Masque Bar by Look Beauty Apricot Face Sheet Mask ($8). Apricot extract helps to exfoliate your skin, helping those little flakes dissolve away. This package comes with a set of three masks, so it's a solid deal. Use this once a week for 30 minutes each time.