The Best Travel Hair Dryers We Uncovered the Best Travel Hair Dryers – Never Go Anywhere Without 1 Again May 22, 2017 by Krista Jones What's the one thing you can't live without? For so many women, the answer is a hair dryer. It's a gamble to go on any vacation without your own. Although your hotel room might have one, it's too hard to say whether it will actually work on your hair. Don't take any chances on not being photo ready for your next trip. Find the one that is best for you and invest in one of these. You'll never leave it behind again. T3 Tourmaline Featherweight Compact Dryer Help reduce frizz and increase shine with this T3 Compact Dryer ($150). Made with an easy-to-use dual voltage switch with both 125V and 250V, this can easily be taken abroad. BaByliss TT Tourmaline Titanium Travel Hair Dryer This far-infrared BaByliss TT Travel Hair Dryer ($35) helps dry your hair quickly while protecting it from heat damage. This a great go-to hair dryer to pick up without spending a fortune. ghd Wanderlust Flight Travel Hairdryer A great choice for thick hair, this ghd Wanderlust Travel Hairdryer ($99) can help tame your curls and give you amazing volume at the same time. Conair Folding Handle Ionic Conditioning Cord Reel Dryer What can make this Conair Folding Ionic Dryer ($20) any easier? The cord is tangle-free; just press a button and reel it in. Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Hair Dryer This incredible 1250W DC motor Drybar Baby Buttercup ($135) has dual voltage and weighs only 13 ounces. Both practical and powerful, this is the ultimate travel dryer. ECRU New York Travel Hair Dryer This ECRU Travel Hair Dryer ($109) dries your hair throughout, and with an ion-infused nozzle, it seals in moisture without damaging your hair. CHI Air Ceramic Mini Travel Hair Dryer With infrared heat, this CHI Air Ceramic Mini Hair Dryer ($40) will help you achieve those glossy locks and at an affordable price. Sephora Mini Blast Travel Ionic Blow Dryer This soft to the touch rubberized ionic Sephora Mini Blast Blow Dryer ($26) is the perfect size and a total steal. Blowpro Titanium Travel Dryer Built with 1875 watts AC motor, three speeds, and three temperatures, this Blowpro Titanium Hair Dryer ($90) is a great deal. It also has six LED lights that clean the inside of your dryer. And it comes with travel hair kit products at a value of $29.