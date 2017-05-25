5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Summer Beauty Best Travel Size Beauty Products These 28 Travel Beauty Items Are the Only Ones You Need to Pack May 25, 2017 by Lauren Levinson 336 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Packing for a long weekend is one of the most stressful tasks a beauty junkie can endure. Editing down your favorite goods (do you really need a dry shampoo and a texture spray?) can be daunting and take hours if you're not prepared. You also may be confused about what to splurge on (skin care!) and what to save on (hairspray, trust us) when it comes to buying travel-size products. To help you get ready for long Summer weekends, we are offering up the ultimate selection of beauty minis. Basically, we made the good decisions for you, so all you need to do is decide which cosmetics case to put them in (the struggle is so real). Solid Perfume The product: Diptyque Philosykos Solid Perfume in Fig Leaf, Fruit & Wood ($50) Why we love it: Don't risk a potential eau de toilette spill when you can pack a portable solid that leaves more room in your TSA-approved "liquids" bag. This musky Diptyque scent is both woody (white cedar) and sweet (fig), making it a cozy pick for travel. Diptyque Philosykos Solid Perfume in Fig Leaf, Fruit & Wood $50 from net-a-porter.com Cleansing Balm The product: Eve Lom Cleanser 1.6 oz ($50) Why we love it: You need not pack a face wash and makeup remover if you opt for a cleansing balm. It melts into an oil, taking everything off — including stubborn mascara — and leaving skin slightly balmy. Worth the splurge! Eve Lom Cleanser $50 from Sephora Facial Cleansing Tool The product: Fore Luna Mini - Magenta ($99) Why we love it: You won't have to make space for a scrub if you toss a facial cleansing tool in your toiletries case. This waterproof silicone one helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Use it with your face wash to get fresher skin in just a few minutes. Fore Luna Mini - Magenta $99 from net-a-porter.com Toner The product: Re:P Organic Cotton Treatment Toning Pad ($44) Why we love it: Another way to save space on liquids if you're flying is to pack toner pads. These K-Beauty ones have a textured side to exfoliate and a smooth side to soothe. The formula balances your skin's pH with damask rose extract, tea tree, and calendula. Re:P Organic Cotton Treatment Toning Pad $44 from sokoglam.com Face Serum The product: Tatcha Deep Brightening Serum Travel Size ($39) Why we love it: You'll want to spend more time enjoying your destination than primping so you'll need a quick-absorbing serum like this Tatcha one. Asian botanicals like jujube and licorice root extracts give dull post-plane skin an instant boost. Tatcha Deep Brightening Serum Travel Size $39 from tatcha.com Daytime Moisturizer With SPF The product: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Treat and Transform Moisturizer ($100) Why we love it: Though the 1.7-ounce jar is technically travel size, we recommend scooping a bit out into a little jar or contact-lens container. You won't need to wear much since the cream spreads easily. It simultaneously minimizes pores, preps the face for makeup, and gives your skin a healthy dose of radiance — sometimes so much so that we skip wearing foundation on top. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream Treat & Transform Moisturizer $100 from Nordstrom Eye Cream The product: Darphin Ideal Resource Anti-Dark Circle Eye Illuminator ($60) Why we love it: Instead of packing a traditional eye cream, we recommend a serum like this one. Chances are you may not get enough sleep on your trip — be it from a red-eye flight or a night of partying — so combat those dark circles with this illuminating serum. When you apply it with the cooling applicator, it instantly depuffs skin. Darphin IDEAL RESOURCE Anti-dark Circle Eye Illuminator, 15 mL $60 from Neiman Marcus Face Oil The product: Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil ($48) Why we love it: Not only does it offer aromatherapy properties, but the fast-drying oil is the only product we've found that really keeps us hydrated during long flights. It relies on brown algae extract to combat fatigue and camellia flower oil to plump skin. Feel free to use it on cuticles, arms, and hair (we do!). Tata Harper Beautifying Face Oil $48 from tataharperskincare.com Sheet Mask The product: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin-Friendly Nanoskin Sheet mask ($6) Why we love it: Take advantage of your hotel or Airbnb's luxe bathtub by running some steaming water and grabbing a glass of wine and a sheet mask. While you soak your body, the sheet mask hydrates your face in just 10-20 minutes. This affordable one offers a moisturizing barrier so your face will feel amazing for hours after wearing it. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin-Friendly Nanoskin Sheet Mask $6 from Sephora Night Face Cream The product: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream ($16) Why we love it: This hydrating cream won't leave you feeling greasy and it layers nicely with your other antiaging products (read: no pilling). Its rockstar ingredient is colloidal oatmeal, which minimizes fine lines and adds nourishment. IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream $16 from ulta.com Face Mist The product: Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist 3.3 oz ($35) Why we love it: Set makeup and refresh skin with this skin-balancing rosewater spray. We never go on a flight or to the beach without it! Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist $35 from Sephora SPF For Face The product: Chanel UV Essentiel Multi-Protection Daily Defense Sunscreen Anti-Pollution Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($55) Why we love it: Editor favorite Dr. Amy Wechsler approves of this serum-like SPF for face, as it protects against wrinkles. It contains zinc oxide, which makes it resistant to water and sweat, and it doesn't clog pores. An infusion of the tiare flower gives it a subtly feminine scent while offering antioxidant benefits. No wonder it's currently sold out at most major department stores! Chanel UV Essentiel Multi-Protection Daily Defense Sunscreen Anti-Pollution $55 from neimanmarcus.com SPF For Body The product: Avene Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray Body SPF 50 ($12) Why we love it: Do not let the spray cap fool you — it's actually a lightweight lotion offering 80 minutes of water resistance. Plus, it's fragrance-free in case you have sensitive skin or just detest that telltale sunscreen scent. Avene Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion Travel Spray Body SPF 50 $12 from drugstore.com Body Wash The product: L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil ($10) Why we love it: The deliciously sweet French almond pastry-scented oil lathers up into a milk, so you can also use it as a shaving cream. It will leave your limbs nourished thanks to six fatty acids, so you don't have to freak out if you forget to pack body lotion. L'Occitane L'Occitane Cleansing And Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil $9.50 from Sephora Shampoo and Conditioner The product: Oribe Travel-Sized Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo ($17) and Oribe Travel-Sized Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner ($18) Why we love it: Usually, we get a blowout before a long weekend away to avoid washing our hair. But if you're going to be swimming, sweating, or out of town for a while, you'll need a good shampoo and conditioner to give you lustrous hair. This Oribe duo smells gorgeous and will leave you with silky strands. A combination of watermelon, lychee, edelweiss flower extracts, and argan and maracuja oils make up the ingredient list. Oribe Travel-Sized Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo $17 from net-a-porter.com Oribe Travel-Sized Gold Lust Repair & Restore Conditioner, 50ml $21.80 from Net-A-Porter ME Hair Mask The product: Ouai Treatment Masque ($30 for eight packets) Why we love it: Days spent frolicking in the water or even just traveling can dehydrate your hair. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin created these single-packet masks for her Hollywood clients. The masque will leave your hair velvety after one use (Jen recommends throwing it on your mane before a workout and then washing it out in the shower). Since you can throw it out after one use, it creates room for new purchases. Ouai Treatment Masque, 8 x 9ml $27.24 from Net-A-Porter ME Body Lotion The product: Kiehl's Creme de Corp ($11) Why we love it: This cult-favorite body lotion is fragrance-free but decadently hydrating. Cocoa butter and sesame oil give it the creamy texture. An added bonus is that it's unisex. Kiehl's Creme De Corps, 75ml - one size $11 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Hand Cream The product: Supergoop Forever Young Hand Cream Broad ($12) Why we love it: This hand cream comes in handy if you don't have sunscreen, since it contains SPF 40. We've used it in a pinch during long stretches of time spent outdoors. Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream with Sea Buckthorn Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ $12 from Sephora Hair Styling Cream The product: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment ($15) Why we love it: Save space on multiple hair styling products, and just rely on this multitasking cream that adds volume, smoothness, conditioning, strength, and polish. It also helps with heat protection, UV protection, and static control. And we can attest that it really works! Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment $15 from Sephora Beach Waves Spray The product: Olivine Atelier Mini Love + Salt Mist ($12) Why we love it: We never go on vacation with a wave-making spray, because you never know when you'll be in a rush and need to air dry. This salt and coconut oil mist smells like seaside in a bottle and gives your hair that perfect, fresh-from-the-beach ropy texture. Olivine Atelier Mini Love + Salt Mist $12 from anthropologie.com Hairspray The product: L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size, Extra Strong Hold ($6) Why we love it: This Hollywood hairstylist favorite has remained at the top of everyone's "must" lists for a reason: you can keep layering it on without making your strands sticky or crunchy. L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray, Travel Size, Extra Strong Hold $6 from drugstore.com Dry Shampoo The product: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($10) Why we love it: We often apply this French-girl dry shampoo to clean strands because it adds the ideal amount of texture. But it also revives dirty or day-old hair, adding volume with zero waxiness. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk $10 from net-a-porter.com Travel-Size Hairdryer The product: T3 leatherweight Compact Folding Dryer ($150) Why we love it: Stylists love T3 blow dryers because they are lightweight and high-power. This foldable white-and-rose gold one will look chic if left out — because are you really going to spend your precious time away cleaning? T3 leatherweight Compact Folding Dryer $150 from net-a-porter.com Small Brush The product: Aerin Travel Gold-Tone Hairbrush ($75) Why we love it: Even if you don't have time to redo your hair before dinner, you can still brush it smooth and secure it in a low bun or braid. Do not underestimate the power of simply brushing your hair with high-quality bristles! It fixes a lot. Net-A-Porter ME Brushes & Combs Travel Gold-Tone Hairbrush $65.39 from Net-A-Porter ME In-Shower Comb The product: Sephora Collection Mini Tidy Detangling Comb ($6) Why we love it: Dry your hair faster by combing out tangles and water in the shower. This wide-tooth one is pocket-size and gets the job done. Sephora Mini Tidy Detangling Comb $6 from Sephora Wipes The product: Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths ($13 for 10 cloths) Why we love it: You can't go on vacation without wipes! Use them for everything from taking off your makeup when you're exhausted to giving yourself a body shower in a pinch. These ones are especially soothing and cooling courtesy of ingredients like rosemary leaf, sage leaf, lavender, and ginger root. Plus, since they come in a pack of 10, it's the perfect amount for a week. Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths $13 from Sephora Zit Zapper The product: Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment ($22) Why we love it: You never know when a pesky pimple will emerge and if you're headed out of town for an event, such as a wedding, you'll want a product to minimize it. These pre-soaked cotton swabs contain pink acne treatment formulated with 10 percent sulfur, as well as AHAs to minimize pores and offer oil control. This acne treatment also prevents future breakouts, resulting in a clearer complexion. Kate Somerville EradiKate To-Go Acne Treatment $22 from Sephora Self-Tanner The product: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pads ($12) Why we love it: Self-tanner wipes are the way to go while traveling since you can throw them out after using them. Although these wipes are not new, they remain an industry favorite because