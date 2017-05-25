These 28 Travel Beauty Items Are the Only Ones You Need to Pack

Packing for a long weekend is one of the most stressful tasks a beauty junkie can endure. Editing down your favorite goods (do you really need a dry shampoo and a texture spray?) can be daunting and take hours if you're not prepared. You also may be confused about what to splurge on (skin care!) and what to save on (hairspray, trust us) when it comes to buying travel-size products.

To help you get ready for long Summer weekends, we are offering up the ultimate selection of beauty minis. Basically, we made the good decisions for you, so all you need to do is decide which cosmetics case to put them in (the struggle is so real). Keep reading to see our travel picks for skin, hair, and body care.