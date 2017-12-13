 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Beyoncé Debuts Her "All Natural" Hair on Instagram, and We're Obsessed
Beauty Influencer Gift Guide
You'll Actually Want All of These 10 Gifts Picked by Urban Decay Founder Wende Zomnir
Beauty Tips
8 New Ways to Upgrade Your Lashes
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Divulges His Favorite Holiday Beauty Gifts
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Beyoncé Debuts Her "All Natural" Hair on Instagram, and We're Obsessed

Beyoncé has rarely worn her hair in its natural state while out in public, but it looks like the "Formation" singer is ready to show off her luscious locks. If you recall, Queen Bey did the big chop to her hair back in 2013, opting for a short and sweet pixie cut instead. Since then, we've seen the mother of three rock various lace front wigs both on stage and on her many date nights with JAY-Z. Now, it appears Beyoncé is opting to go au naturel when it comes to her mane, and we are so here for it.

Beyoncé's hairstylist, Neal Farinah, took to Instagram on Friday night to share photos of his client flaunting her curly tresses backstage at the Sports Illustrated event on Tuesday where she presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Farinah made sure to caption the photos "ALL NATURAL" and "#naturalcurlyhair" sparking speculation in his comment section over whether or not Bey was wearing any clip-ins in the pictures.

"Yessss so this [is] her real hair! It grew back so luscious and full!!!," one fan wrote. "Y'all it's not hard to believe. She's worn weave for years for protective styling which helps growth. Plus during pregnancy a woman's hair and nails are [known to] grow at a fast rate," another user chimed in.

While Black women are entitled to wear their hair however they chose to, it's empowering to see Beyoncé embracing her natural coils in the same way many other women have done so beautifully this year. We can't wait to see more of Bey's natural hairstyles because, as with anything else that she does, they're bound to be epic!

Related
From Braids to Bobs, See Beyoncé's Bevy of Styles Over the Years
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Natural HairHairBeyoncé Knowles
Gift Guide
Over 30 Perfect Fitness Gifts You'll Be Obsessed With — All Under $20
by Dominique Astorino
Beauty Gifts Under $25 2017
Holiday Beauty
25 Crowd-Pleasing Holiday Beauty Gifts — All Under $25!
by Kristin Granero
Best Holiday Movies
Holiday Entertainment
17 Holiday Movies You Have to Watch at Least Once
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Unicorn Gifts
Gift Guide
45 Unicorn Gifts That Are Downright Enchanting
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Gifts 2017
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds