Beyoncé Debuts Her "All Natural" Hair on Instagram, and We're Obsessed

Beyoncé has rarely worn her hair in its natural state while out in public, but it looks like the "Formation" singer is ready to show off her luscious locks. If you recall, Queen Bey did the big chop to her hair back in 2013, opting for a short and sweet pixie cut instead. Since then, we've seen the mother of three rock various lace front wigs both on stage and on her many date nights with JAY-Z. Now, it appears Beyoncé is opting to go au naturel when it comes to her mane, and we are so here for it.

Beyoncé's hairstylist, Neal Farinah, took to Instagram on Friday night to share photos of his client flaunting her curly tresses backstage at the Sports Illustrated event on Tuesday where she presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Farinah made sure to caption the photos "ALL NATURAL" and "#naturalcurlyhair" sparking speculation in his comment section over whether or not Bey was wearing any clip-ins in the pictures.

"Yessss so this [is] her real hair! It grew back so luscious and full!!!," one fan wrote. "Y'all it's not hard to believe. She's worn weave for years for protective styling which helps growth. Plus during pregnancy a woman's hair and nails are [known to] grow at a fast rate," another user chimed in.

While Black women are entitled to wear their hair however they chose to, it's empowering to see Beyoncé embracing her natural coils in the same way many other women have done so beautifully this year. We can't wait to see more of Bey's natural hairstyles because, as with anything else that she does, they're bound to be epic!