Justine Marjan's 7 Tips For Pulling Off the Hairstyle of the Moment

From the red carpet to your Instagram feed, half-updos are more popular than ever. The nostalgic hairstyle, which you might recall wearing to school as a tween, is having a glamorous resurgence. Recent fans include Beyoncé, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, and Khloé Kardashian, who has definitely made the look one of her signatures.

Trendsetting celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who has created the in-demand hairstyle on Khloé, Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, and other stars, told POPSUGAR she likes the vibe it gives off. "Half up feels young and playful," she explained. "It allows for the hair to stay out of the face without being completely up, which can sometimes feel too harsh."

At a recent press event for TRESemmé, where Justine is Global Stylist, my lucky self got to be in her chair to recreate the look. After giving me her signature loose waves, she started pulling my hair halfway up. I was caught off guard when, instead of starting behind my ears as you'd expect, she strategically started by my temples. It suited my round face shape better, Justine explained.

That's when a lightbulb went off in my head: does where you start your half updo on your head make a difference? How do you know which placement looks most flattering on you?

Thankfully, Justine had all the answers. Ahead, read her seven tips on how to pull off the popular hairstyle based on your features.