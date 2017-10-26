17 Photos That Prove Blonde Works on Every Skintone

We tend to be so attached to our hair that even the merest cut or trim can spark months of mourning until the lost inches grow back. That's even more true when it comes to color. Despite the popularity of bright hair color trends inspired by everything from Fruity Pebbles to candy floss, the idea of going blonde is still a bold move many shy away from. If you're on the fence about adopting the bold color, let your inhibitions go, and let the following beauties inspire you to become a bottle blonde.