 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
This $2 Wet n Wild Product Will Easily Give You an Awesome Mermaid Costume
Beauty News
Forget Pumpkin Spice — These Brows Are Pumpkin and Spikes!
Beauty Trends
8 Costumes That Aren't Complete Without a Platinum Wig
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
24 Bobs That Will Convince You It's Finally Time to Make the Chop

We're big fans of the transformative powers of a short hairstyle, and if you still haven't been convinced to chop your hair short (or maybe just invest in a bob wig), let these Instagram looks be your inspiration.

Whether you like the sharp lines of an asymmetric bob with bangs, or the more mussed-up look of a layered, shoulder-skimming style, there are looks to bookmark for your next salon appointment.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyBeauty NewsShort HairstylesBeauty TrendsHairstylesShort HairFallHair
Beauty Trends
by Tori Crowther
NYX Duo Chromatic Lip Gloss
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Adidas Model With Leg Hair
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Too Faced Mystical Effects Lipstick
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
New Beauty Products For Fall 2017
Beauty News
22 Hot New Beauty Launches You Need to Hoard This Fall
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds