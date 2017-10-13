Bob Hairstyle Inspiration
24 Bobs That Will Convince You It's Finally Time to Make the Chop
We're big fans of the transformative powers of a short hairstyle, and if you still haven't been convinced to chop your hair short (or maybe just invest in a bob wig), let these Instagram looks be your inspiration.
Whether you like the sharp lines of an asymmetric bob with bangs, or the more mussed-up look of a layered, shoulder-skimming style, there are looks to bookmark for your next salon appointment.
