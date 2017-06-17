 Skip Nav
30 Stunning Mehndi Ideas to Inspire Your Wedding Henna
Summer Beauty
12 Summer Drugstore Buys That Will Make You Feel Like a Beach Goddess
Tattoos
50+ Tiny Ankle Tattoos That Make the Biggest Statement
DIY Beauty
5 DIY Skincare Recipes That Include Matcha as an Ingredient
30 Stunning Mehndi Ideas to Inspire Your Wedding Henna

If you've ever been to an Indian, Moroccan, or Pakistani wedding ceremony, you've probably seen — or worn — mehndi. Many brides, both abroad and in the United States, wear these henna "tattoos" on their hands and feet for wedding celebrations; look closely and you might spot their loved one's name worked into the design. Many women work henna into their regular beauty routines, but it's certainly lovely for special occasions too. See 30 strikingly beautiful examples of this decorative art form now.

Annie-Tomlin Annie-Tomlin 6 years
Sounds like it was more than meets the eye.
bengalspice bengalspice 6 years
when i got married i had the transformer icons on each palm: autobot on my right hand and decepticon on my left. talk about total geek mehndhi!
bellazmom bellazmom 6 years
Those designs are lovely. I would love to see more like this.
fifthdaughter fifthdaughter 6 years
So beautiful! Jealous!
bushra bushra 8 years
omg i took that pic! w00t!
PensaGrey PensaGrey 8 years
Always admired them. Marriage or not, I'd like the opportunity to receive one.
SKC-Sparkle SKC-Sparkle 8 years
I just realized - mehndi is also available in different colours - solid and sparkly!
SKC-Sparkle SKC-Sparkle 8 years
Thanks Pop for featuring this! Beautiful work, nice to see some diversity on the site!
polkadots567 polkadots567 8 years
my best friend is indian and i get it done all the time... we have been friends since we were 3!
demure20 demure20 8 years
One of my girls got married a couple of years ago. One of the first events she had was a mehndi party. The bride and a few others decided to get theirs done professionally by an artist who was present at the party. But the rest of us did each others palm and it was so much fun and pretty!
The Royals
23 Pictures of the Royals Laughing That Will Make You Spit Out Your Tea
by Caitlin Hacker
Kim Kardashian Makeup Line Launching June 2017
Kim Kardashian
by Lauren Levinson
Kathleen Lights Bright Summer Makeup Tutorial
Beauty Video
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Tatcha Products
Skin Care
by Kelsey Garcia
Coming Out Haircut
Short Hairstyles
I Publicly Came Out of the Closet By Getting a Short Haircut
by Jo Chiang
