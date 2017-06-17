30 Stunning Mehndi Ideas to Inspire Your Wedding Henna

If you've ever been to an Indian, Moroccan, or Pakistani wedding ceremony, you've probably seen — or worn — mehndi. Many brides, both abroad and in the United States, wear these henna "tattoos" on their hands and feet for wedding celebrations; look closely and you might spot their loved one's name worked into the design. Many women work henna into their regular beauty routines, but it's certainly lovely for special occasions too. See 30 strikingly beautiful examples of this decorative art form now.