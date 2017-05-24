This Woman Shows Just How Fluffy Bubble Face Masks Can Get

Bubble masks (also referred to as oxygen masks) are the crazy-cool Korean beauty invention you may have already heard of. In fact, we wrote about our favorite ones here. But if you haven't, then one Reddit user is putting them back on our radar with the viral image above.

A Redditor who goes by ZeApollo shared two images of her testing a new bubble face mask. She doesn't say which product it is, but she does share how foamy it gets as it bubbles against her skin. "I am a cloud," she says. Then, "It won't stop."

The image is pretty hilarious — it seems like she is about to float away! But we bet when she washed it off, her skin felt super hydrated. So, would you try this unique mask texture, or is it just too weird?