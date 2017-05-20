 Skip Nav
These Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017, According to Industry Experts

CEW Beauty Insider Award Winners | 2017

These Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017, According to Industry Experts

Growing your cosmetic collection is exciting, but it can also present a challenge when it's time to spend your cash. After all, a ton of innovative beauty products flood the market each year. So what do you buy? Is it right for you? What are other people saying about it? All of these questions go into picking out the "best" products.

Luckily, each year, the experts of the Cosmetic Executive Women organization gather for the CEW Beauty Insider Product Demonstration to declare the best of the best. At the demo, beauty experts sift through the year's most exciting launches (from over 500 brands). Following the exhibition, they narrow down the entries to finalists and then vote on which products deserve the top honor in their respective categories. "The winners of the CEW Beauty Insider Awards are selected by industry experts, giving consumers a 'seal of approval' they can trust for making purchase decisions," said Carlotta Jacobson, president of CEW.

Among the items that received this prestigious "seal of approval" are some of 2017's trendiest devices (we're looking at you, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer), along with #InstaFamous foundations, viral palettes, designer fragrances, and more! Read on to see and shop the best swag of 2017.

Charlotte Tilbury "Scent of a Dream" Fragrance
Charlotte Tilbury "Scent of a Dream" Fragrance

Product: Charlotte Tilbury "Scent of a Dream" Fragrance ($75)
Category Won: New Game in Town Fragrance (Indie Fragrance Award)

Milk Makeup Holographic Stick
Milk Makeup Holographic Stick

Product: Milk Makeup Holographic Stick ($28)
Category Won: New Game in Town Makeup (Indie Makeup Award)

Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion
Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion

Product: Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion ($56)
Category Won: New Game in Town Skincare (Indie Skincare Award)

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat

Product: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat ($6)
Category Won: Does a Body Good (Bath and Body Mass)

Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub to Detox and Smooth
Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub to Detox and Smooth

Product: Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub to Detox and Smooth ($35)
Category Won: Does a Body Good (Bath and Body Prestige)

Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum
Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum

Product: Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum ($45)
Category Won: Blemish Busters (Acne Treatment)

Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate
Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate

Product: Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate ($32)
Category Won: Turn Back Time (Anti-Aging Mass)

Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment
Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment

Product: Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment ($69)
Category Won: Turn Back Time (Anti-Aging Prestige)

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask
Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask

Product: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask ($62)
Category Won: Keep It Clean (Cleanser & Scrub)

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream

Product: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream ($48)
Category Won: Eyes on the Prize (Eye Treatment)

Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment
Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment

Product: Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment ($24)
Category Won: Lip Service (Lip Treatment)

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Sensitive Skin and Children
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Sensitive Skin and Children

Product: Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Sensitive Skin and Children ($42)
Category Won: Bring on the Sun (Sun Product)

Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask
Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask

Product: Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask ($24)
Category Won: S.O.S. — Save Our Skin (Moisturizer Mass)

Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer
Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

Product: Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer ($49)
Category Won: S.O.S. — Save Our Skin (Moisturizer Prestige)

Clarisonic Mia FIT
Clarisonic Mia FIT

Product: Clarisonic Mia FIT ($219)
Category Won: Device Advice (Skincare Tools)

Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color
Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color

Product: Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color ($35)
Category Won: Dying For Color (Hair Coloring Product)

Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner
Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner

Product: Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner ($23)
Category Won: The Mane Attraction (Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner)

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast
Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

Product: Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast ($29)
Category Won: Hair-spiration (Hair Style/Hair Care)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Product: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400)
Category Won: DIY Style (Hair Tools)

Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick
Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick

Product: Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick ($8)
Category Won: All Eyes on Me (Eye Product Mass)

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette
Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette

Product: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette ($54)
Category Won: All Eyes on Me (Eye Product Prestige)

L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation
L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

Product: L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation ($13)
Category Won: #NoFilter (Face Product Mass)

Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint
Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint

Product: Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint ($45)
Category Won: #NoFilter (Face Product Prestige)

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie

Product: NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie ($7)
Category Won: Seal It With a Kiss (Lip Product Mass)

Nars Velvet Lip Glide
Nars Velvet Lip Glide

Product: Nars Velvet Lip Glide ($26)
Category Won: Seal It With a Kiss (Lip Product Prestige)

Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner
Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner

Product: Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner ($29)
Category Won: Man Made (Men's Grooming)

Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Ultime
Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Ultime

Product: Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Ultime ($80)
Category Won: Male Attraction (Men's Scent)

Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia
Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia

Product: Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia
Category Won: It Makes Scents (Women's Scent Mass)

Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming
Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming

Product: Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming ($124)
Category Won: It Makes Scents (Women's Scent Prestige)

Product: Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor ($12) Category Won: Nailed It (Nail Product)

Product: Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor ($12)
Category Won: Nailed It (Nail Product)

IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush
IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush

Product: IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush ($48)
Category Won: Tools of the Trade (Makeup Tools)

Becca Cosmetics Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection
Becca Cosmetics Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection

Product: Becca Cosmetics Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection (product no longer available)
Category Won: Most Buzzed About Beauty Collaboration Award

L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer
L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer

Product: L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer ($9)
Category Won: Best Seller Award (Mass)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette

Product: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette ($42)
Category Won: Sustainability Excellence Beauty Award (Prestige)

Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15
Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15

Product: Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 ($18)
Category Won: Iconic Consumers' Choice Beauty Award (Mass)

Clinique Clarifying Lotion
Clinique Clarifying Lotion

Product: Clinique Clarifying Lotion ($15)
Category Won: Iconic Consumers' Choice Beauty Award (Prestige)

