These Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017, According to Industry Experts

Growing your cosmetic collection is exciting, but it can also present a challenge when it's time to spend your cash. After all, a ton of innovative beauty products flood the market each year. So what do you buy? Is it right for you? What are other people saying about it? All of these questions go into picking out the "best" products.

Luckily, each year, the experts of the Cosmetic Executive Women organization gather for the CEW Beauty Insider Product Demonstration to declare the best of the best. At the demo, beauty experts sift through the year's most exciting launches (from over 500 brands). Following the exhibition, they narrow down the entries to finalists and then vote on which products deserve the top honor in their respective categories. "The winners of the CEW Beauty Insider Awards are selected by industry experts, giving consumers a 'seal of approval' they can trust for making purchase decisions," said Carlotta Jacobson, president of CEW.

Among the items that received this prestigious "seal of approval" are some of 2017's trendiest devices (we're looking at you, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer), along with #InstaFamous foundations, viral palettes, designer fragrances, and more! Read on to see and shop the best swag of 2017.