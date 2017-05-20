5/20/17 5/20/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty News CEW Beauty Insider Award Winners | 2017 These Are the Best Beauty Products of 2017, According to Industry Experts May 20, 2017 by Aimee Simeon 739 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Growing your cosmetic collection is exciting, but it can also present a challenge when it's time to spend your cash. After all, a ton of innovative beauty products flood the market each year. So what do you buy? Is it right for you? What are other people saying about it? All of these questions go into picking out the "best" products. Luckily, each year, the experts of the Cosmetic Executive Women organization gather for the CEW Beauty Insider Product Demonstration to declare the best of the best. At the demo, beauty experts sift through the year's most exciting launches (from over 500 brands). Following the exhibition, they narrow down the entries to finalists and then vote on which products deserve the top honor in their respective categories. "The winners of the CEW Beauty Insider Awards are selected by industry experts, giving consumers a 'seal of approval' they can trust for making purchase decisions," said Carlotta Jacobson, president of CEW. Among the items that received this prestigious "seal of approval" are some of 2017's trendiest devices (we're looking at you, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer), along with #InstaFamous foundations, viral palettes, designer fragrances, and more! Read on to see and shop the best swag of 2017. Charlotte Tilbury "Scent of a Dream" Fragrance Product: Charlotte Tilbury "Scent of a Dream" Fragrance ($75) Category Won: New Game in Town Fragrance (Indie Fragrance Award) Milk Makeup Holographic Stick Product: Milk Makeup Holographic Stick ($28) Category Won: New Game in Town Makeup (Indie Makeup Award) Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion Product: Farmacy Beauty Honey Potion ($56) Category Won: New Game in Town Skincare (Indie Skincare Award) Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat Product: Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Yogurt Vanilla and Oat ($6) Category Won: Does a Body Good (Bath and Body Mass) Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub to Detox and Smooth Product: Origins Warm Down Warming Lava Scrub to Detox and Smooth ($35) Category Won: Does a Body Good (Bath and Body Prestige) Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum Product: Clinique Acne Solutions Acne + Line Correcting Serum ($45) Category Won: Blemish Busters (Acne Treatment) Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate Product: Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate ($32) Category Won: Turn Back Time (Anti-Aging Mass) Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate $31.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Olay Face Care Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment Product: Glamglow Gravitymud Firming Treatment ($69) Category Won: Turn Back Time (Anti-Aging Prestige) Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask Product: Fresh Vitamin Nectar Vibrancy-Boosting Face Mask ($62) Category Won: Keep It Clean (Cleanser & Scrub) IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream Product: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eye Cream ($48) Category Won: Eyes on the Prize (Eye Treatment) Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment Product: Fresh Sugar Cream Lip Treatment ($24) Category Won: Lip Service (Lip Treatment) Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Sensitive Skin and Children Product: Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ For Sensitive Skin and Children ($42) Category Won: Bring on the Sun (Sun Product) Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask Product: Laneige Water Bank Soothing Gel Mask ($24) Category Won: S.O.S. — Save Our Skin (Moisturizer Mass) Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer Product: Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer ($49) Category Won: S.O.S. — Save Our Skin (Moisturizer Prestige) Clarisonic Mia FIT Product: Clarisonic Mia FIT ($219) Category Won: Device Advice (Skincare Tools) Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color Product: Temptu Airbrush 24-Hour Root Touch-Up & Hair Color ($35) Category Won: Dying For Color (Hair Coloring Product) Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner Product: Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner ($23) Category Won: The Mane Attraction (Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner) Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast Product: Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast ($29) Category Won: Hair-spiration (Hair Style/Hair Care) Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Product: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($400) Category Won: DIY Style (Hair Tools) Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick Product: Sonia Kashuk Instant Smoke Stick ($8) Category Won: All Eyes on Me (Eye Product Mass) Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette Product: Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics Palette ($54) Category Won: All Eyes on Me (Eye Product Prestige) L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation Product: L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation ($13) Category Won: #NoFilter (Face Product Mass) Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint Product: Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint ($45) Category Won: #NoFilter (Face Product Prestige) NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Product: NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie ($7) Category Won: Seal It With a Kiss (Lip Product Mass) Nars Velvet Lip Glide Product: Nars Velvet Lip Glide ($26) Category Won: Seal It With a Kiss (Lip Product Prestige) Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner Product: Clinique For Men 2-in-1 Skin Hydrator + Beard Conditioner ($29) Category Won: Man Made (Men's Grooming) Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Ultime Product: Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Ultime ($80) Category Won: Male Attraction (Men's Scent) Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia Product: Vera Wang Embrace Marigold & Gardenia Category Won: It Makes Scents (Women's Scent Mass) Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Product: Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming ($124) Category Won: It Makes Scents (Women's Scent Prestige) Product: Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor ($12) Category Won: Nailed It (Nail Product) IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush Product: IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin CC+ Skin-Perfecting Brush ($48) Category Won: Tools of the Trade (Makeup Tools) Becca Cosmetics Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection Product: Becca Cosmetics Jaclyn Hill Champagne Collection (product no longer available) Category Won: Most Buzzed About Beauty Collaboration Award L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer Product: L'Oréal Brow Stylist Definer ($9) Category Won: Best Seller Award (Mass) Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette Product: Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette ($42) Category Won: Sustainability Excellence Beauty Award (Prestige) Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 Product: Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging Moisturizer SPF 15 ($18) Category Won: Iconic Consumers' Choice Beauty Award (Mass) Clinique Clarifying Lotion Product: Clinique Clarifying Lotion ($15) Category Won: Iconic Consumers' Choice Beauty Award (Prestige)