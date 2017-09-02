 Skip Nav
Get Inked, Not Pricked: 25 Cactus Tattoos We're Loving Right Now

Is it just me, or does it seem like cacti are popping up everywhere? From art plastered on phone cases and bedspreads to real-life miniature succulents taking up residence on every co-worker's desk, these prickly plants are about as trendy as flora and fauna can possibly get.

Considering the rising popularity of this desert-dweller as a drought-friendly design icon, there shouldn't be any surprise that people are flocking to tattoo shops to make their love for these little guys permanent. Check out some cute-as-a-cactus-button inspiration from some of our favorite cacti tattoos on Instagram below.

