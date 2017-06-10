 Skip Nav
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink
100 Real-Girl Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Your First Ink

If you're a little nervous about a permanent stamp, the best way to start is with something small. We can tell you firsthand that tattoo removal is no easy feat. Luckily, we have endless inspiration of real-girl tattoos that will leave you feeling less anxious about expressing something on your skin. Whether you're looking for a mark with meaning or just a fun design, keep reading to check out all of these teeny-tiny tattoo ideas.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao

