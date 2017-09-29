 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Toxic Beauty Ingredients You Should Never Use If You're Trying to Get Pregnant

Hormones aren't just here to make us crazy — they play an important role in making sure our body functions properly, especially when it comes to reproduction. Unfortunately, your favorite lipstick or perfume might just get in the way of that. Many personal care products contain ingredients known as "endocrine disruptors." These troublemakers can wreak havoc on the endocrine system that regulates our hormones.

"These endocrine disrupting chemicals can affect fertility or have long term impacts on the baby."
Research suggests that women of childbearing age (who are or plan to get pregnant) should take the most care to avoid exposure to endocrine disruptors. Along with newborns and children, the adverse effects are most serious for this population. So what's at risk?

Well first of all, you could be pregnant without knowing it, and these chemicals can interfere with normal hormone functions that are crucial to a healthy pregnancy and breastfeeding.

But they may also cause reproductive problems before you get pregnant. Studies have linked endocrine disruptors to endometriosis, disorders of the uterus, and disorders of the ovaries, such as premature ovarian failure (POF) and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Related
10 Toxic Ingredients Pregnant Women Should Never Use in Their Beauty Routines

"Some chemicals can affect our hormones at even low levels," Nneka Leiba, director for Healthy Living Science at the Environmental Working Group, told me. "These endocrine disrupting chemicals can affect fertility or have long term impacts on the baby."

Much of the research concedes that more needs to be done to determine the true risk of exposure to such chemicals in our personal care products. But considering the FDA has little proactive oversight of cosmetic ingredients, you may want to play it safe and avoid endocrine disrupting chemicals when it comes time to think about starting a family.

Groups like EWG or the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics maintain lists of potentially problematic ingredients. EWG puts out a Dirty Dozen endocrine disruptor list (which includes chemicals found in cleaning supplies or food), while the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics has a searchable database of chemicals of concern.

Many of these chemicals — which specifically impact reproductive functions — are found in your favorite cosmetic and personal care products. If you're trying to conceive, we've identified endocrine disruptors that may be hiding in your makeup bag or vanity cabinet. You'll want to check the ingredient labels and then swap out any offenders with these safer options. It's the perfect excuse to try out some new makeup!

Beautycounter Volume & Shape Volumizing Mist
$28
Buy Now
Beautycounter Charcoal Cleansing Bar
$24
Buy Now
Badger Shave Soap
$9
Buy Now
Phthalates
Parabens
BHA and BHT
Octinoxate and Oxybenzone
Triclosan
Start Slideshow
Beauty TipsBeauty ShoppingPregnancyNatural BeautyBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
Beautycounter Volume & Shape Volumizing Mist
from
$28
Beautycounter Charcoal Cleansing Bar
from
$24
Shop More
RMS Beauty Lip Products SHOP MORE
RMS Beauty
Lip & Skin Balm in Neutral.
from REVOLVE
$25
RMS Beauty
Honest Lip Shine
from La Garçonne
$25
RMS Beauty
Royal Lip Shine
from La Garçonne
$25
RMS Beauty
Moment Lip Shine
from La Garçonne
$25
RMS Beauty
Sublime Lip Shine
from La Garçonne
$25
BeautyCounter Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
BeautyCounter
Lengthening Mascara
from Goop
$29
BeautyCounter
Touchup Skin Concealer Pen in Shade Medium 1
from Goop
$32
BeautyCounter
Color Shade Eye Shadow Duo in Fawn/Night
from Goop
$34
BeautyCounter
Color Shade Eye Shadow Duo in Oyster/Amethyst
from Goop
$34
BeautyCounter
Color Shade Eye Shadow Duo in Malt/Shell
from Goop
$34
MyChelle Dermaceuticals Skin Care SHOP MORE
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Sun Shield Clear Stick SPF 50
from Kohl's
$12
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Sun Shield Clear Spray SPF 30
from Kohl's
$18
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Gentle Cleansing Wash by 4.2oz Face Wash)
from Smallflower
$16
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Fruit Enzyme Scrub by 2.3oz Facial Scrub)
from Smallflower
$18
MyChelle Dermaceuticals
Sun Shield SPF 28 - Coconut by 2.3oz Sunscreen)
from Smallflower
$20
RMS Beauty Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glassofglam
amy_davidson
glassofglam
amy_davidson
RMS Beauty Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thelocusofstyle
houseofpreservation
houseofpreservation
thelocusofstyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds