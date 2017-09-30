 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Why Expecting Women Should Make This 1 Major Beauty Change For a Toxic-Free Pregnancy

Do pregnant women have to add perfume to the list of things they cannot touch for nine months? Not necessarily — which is good news, since giving up wine is hard enough! Even so, you should give the ingredient list on your signature scent a hard look once you get a positive pregnancy test. You may find it includes ingredients dangerous to your growing fetus.

You should give the ingredient list on your signature scent a hard look once you get a positive pregnancy test.

"A scented product is not necessarily problematic," explained Nneka Leiba, director for Healthy Living Science at the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit that researches toxins in personal care products. "However, it becomes a problem when a manufacturer uses the term 'fragrance' rather than disclose the ingredients."

When you see fragrance on an ingredient list, the brand may be trying to hide something. Leiba told me that "fragrance" is a largely unknown mixture of any number of the fragrance industry's 3,000 ingredients. "Some of these ingredients have been linked to hormone disruption, which should be particularly worrisome for pregnant women," she warned.

Related
10 Toxic Ingredients Pregnant Women Should Never Use in Their Beauty Routines

Hormones play a critical role in the development of a fetus. And some studies suggest that exposure to chemicals that disrupt normal hormone functions may lead to problems after birth. Troubling ingredients that have been detected in fragrance include diethyl phthalate, a chemical linked to sperm damage in human studies, as well as musk ketone, a synthetic fragrance ingredient that concentrates in human fat tissue and breast milk. Other hormone-disrupting phthalates may also be used in "fragrance" mixtures because they help the scent last longer.

Companies often hide this mixture because they're considered a trade secret, but Leiba said consumers have reason to worry: "When you see it on a label, think of it as code for 'hidden chemicals.'"

That goes for your perfume bottles, but also scented body lotions, shower gels, hair products, and other cosmetics. If you're using a product because you like how it smells, you probably need to give it a second look.

Related
If a Product Is "Natural," Is It Safe For Pregnant Women? We Uncover the Truth!

There are companies who are more transparent, including Beautycounter, which bans more than 1,500 questionable or harmful chemicals from its products. The brand's founder, Gregg Renfrew, told us, "At Beautycounter, we fully disclose fragrance ingredients and have since day one."

With its Skin Deep database, EWG also makes it easy to search specific products to see they contain any potentially harmful ingredients. Some products include oils with natural scents. Leiba explained that these ingredients are evaluated on a case-by-case basis by EWG. She noted that some pure essential oils can cause serious skin irritation and allergic reactions, so you want to check specific products in the database or check with your doctor.

If you're expecting and still want a scented pick-me-up, shop these safe options, which include oils, perfumes, and body lotions.

Credo Body Oils
SW Basics Lemongrass Body Oil
$20
from Credo
Buy Now See more Credo Body Oils
Beautycounter Body Oil in Citrus Rosemary
$73
from beautycounter.com
Buy Now
Qet Botanicals Lavender Botanical Nectar
$36
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Just the Goods Vegan Perfume
$7
from justthegoods.net
Buy Now
Sally B's Skin Yummies Eco Spray
$18
from sallybskinyummies.com
Buy Now
BeautyCounter
Nourishing Rosewater Mist
$35
from Goop
Buy Now See more BeautyCounter Skin Care
Paul Penders Eau de Perfume Freedom
$49
from allnaturalcosmetics.com
Buy Now
BeautyCounter
Hand Cream Citrus Mimosa
$17
from BeautyCounter
Buy Now See more BeautyCounter Hand Treatments
Finally Pure Rosemary Mint Hand and Body Lotion
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
S.W. Basics Lemongrass Body Oil
Beautycounter Body Oil in Citrus Rosemary
Qet Botanicals Lavender Botanical Nectar
Just the Goods Vegan Perfume
Starwest Botanicals Flower Waters, Rose
Sally B's Skin Yummies Eco Spray
Beautycounter Nourishing Rosewater Mist
Paul Penders Eau de Perfume Freedom
Beautycounter Hand Cream in Citrus Mimosa
Finally Pure Rosemary Mint Hand and Body Lotion
Start Slideshow
Beauty TipsBeauty ShoppingPregnancyNatural BeautyBeauty ProductsPerfume
Shop Story
Read Story
Credo
SW Basics Lemongrass Body Oil
from Credo
$20
Beautycounter Body Oil in Citrus Rosemary
from beautycounter.com
$73
Qet Botanicals Lavender Botanical Nectar
from amazon.com
$36
Just the Goods Vegan Perfume
from justthegoods.net
$7
Sally B's Skin Yummies Eco Spray
from sallybskinyummies.com
$18
BeautyCounter
Nourishing Rosewater Mist
from Goop
$35
Paul Penders Eau de Perfume Freedom
from allnaturalcosmetics.com
$49
BeautyCounter
Hand Cream Citrus Mimosa
from BeautyCounter
$17
Finally Pure Rosemary Mint Hand and Body Lotion
from amazon.com
$30
Shop More
BeautyCounter Skin Care SHOP MORE
BeautyCounter
Protect All Over Sunscreen SPF 30
from BeautyCounter
$32
BeautyCounter
Nourishing Cleansing Balm
from BeautyCounter
$80
BeautyCounter
Face Collection
from BeautyCounter
$200
BeautyCounter
The Collection
from BeautyCounter
$525
BeautyCounter
Rosewater Uplifting Spray
from BeautyCounter
$35
Credo Body Oils SHOP MORE
Herbivore Botanicals
Jasmine Body Oil
from Credo
$26
Province Apothecary
Sex Oil
from Credo
$28
Credo
SW Basics Lemongrass Body Oil
from Credo
$20
Innersense
Harmonic Healing Oil
from Credo
$24
Juara
Kartini Body Oil
from Credo
$58
BeautyCounter Skin Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dosaygive
theycallhersmith
kellylkruger
juliaryancreates
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds