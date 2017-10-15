 Skip Nav
Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Cara Delevingne Suits Every Single Hairstyle, and Here's the Proof

Cara Delevingne is many things: super successful model, budding actress, social media hero, and owner of fantastic hair at all times.

Recently we've seen Cara's hair take many forms, whether it be that Instagram-worthy blonde lob, the dramatic shaved head, and even her memorable Met Gala look, which featured silver paint dripping from her mane. She rocks every single one of them with ease. Not only does she have incredible hair, she has also shared some empowering words about societal beauty standards. Cara confessed that it's "exhausting to be told what beauty should look like" and is a role model for those who chose to define beauty on their own terms. So next time you want to paint your hair silver and worry for a second that you might not look "beautiful", take a tip from Cara and do it anyway.

Keep reading to see Cara's best hair moments, and don't be surprised if the thought of shaving your head suddenly seems like a good idea.

Ponytail and Plaits
Long Middle Parting
Plaits and Top Knot
Dutch Plaits
Blonde Lob
Relaxed Blonde Lob
Intricate Plait
Platinum Bob
Platinum Waves
Shaved and Silver
Shaved and Glam
Darker Shaved
Short and Brown
Short and Platinum
Platinum Sequins
Hollywood Waves
Side Swept Blonde
Icy Blonde Headband
Short and Side Swept
Brown With a Small Fringe
