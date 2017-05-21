Zoom In on All the Gorgeous Manis From the Billboard Music Awards

 Skip Nav
Celebrity Nails From Award Show Red Carpets 2017

Beaded gowns, rhinestone-encrusted minaudières, baubles and bling — in our eyes, they all pale in comparison to the glittering beauty of a freshly lacquered nail. Due to all the incredible manicures, the red carpets of 2017 award season have us mesmerized. Read on to see some of the most fabulously famous fingers.

Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
Vanessa Hudgens, Billboard Music Awards

Vanessa wore long iridescent pink nails at the Billboard Music Awards.

Halsey, Billboard Music Awards
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

Halsey rocked ombre nails with gold skull accents at the Billboard Music Awards.

Rita Ora, Billboard Music Awards
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

At the Billboard Music Awards, the singer chose to sport black, glossy, tips.

Olivia Munn, Billboard Music Awards
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

Olivia Munn went with a classic lavender color — Essie Lilacism ($9) — at the Billboard Music Awards.

La La Anthony, Met Gala
Image Source: Getty / Ben Gabbe

Celebrity manicurist Maria Salandra used Red Carpet Manicure in Black Stretch Limo ($10) to create a glossy, striking nail for the personality.

Rihanna, Met Gala
Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy

Celebrity manicurist Maria Salandra used Red Carpet Manicure Gel in Insta Famous ($10), a robin's-egg blue, as the foundation for Rihanna's avant-garde foiled manicure.

Ashley Graham, Met Gala
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

Celebrity manicurist Mar y Soul created this two-toned, wavy manicure with OPI Infinite Shine polishes in Samoan Sand ($13) and Malaga Wine.

Madonna, Met Gala
Image Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil

The singer wore a funky camouflage print on her nails, coordinating with her Met Gala outfit.

Auli'i Cravalho, Oscars
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

The Moana star wore a delicate pale pink manicure that coordinated beautifully with her gold purse.

Olivia Culpo, Oscars
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Olivia kept her dark nails short to not compete with her beaded clutch.

Janelle Monáe, Oscars
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel

Janelle accented her mauve manicure with gold foil and studs for an edgy yet elegant look.

Rihanna, Grammys
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici

Rihanna wore a long, square french manicure on the Grammys red carpet. Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees used Orly BB Crème Nail Treatment ($8) for a wash of sheer color.

Beyoncé, Grammys
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

Celebrity manicurist Lisa Logan used OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland ($14) on Beyoncé's nails to make them look like molten gold.

Andra Day, Grammys

Andra coordinated her nails with her flower-accented hair via long, powder-blue talons with tiny pastel roses.

Tori Kelly, Grammys
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Tori opted for an edgy neutral nail — metallic black — to go with her bottle-green gown.

Camila Cabello, Grammys
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Camila wore a delicate pale pink on her supershort nails.

Lady Gaga, Grammys
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

Lady Gaga wore long, graphic nails that said "Metallica" on them in honor of her performance with the band.

Natalie Portman, SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Natalie opted for a sheer pink manicure to complement her ivory gown at the SAG Awards.

Salma Hayek, SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Salma paired her vivid yellow gown and accessories with a soft pink lacquer.

Amy Adams, SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann created a modern french manicure using Deborah Lippmann Brand New Day ($20), a creamy beige.

Taylor Schilling, SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Manicurist Christina Aviles used Essie Bordeaux ($9) on the Orange Is the New Black star's nails.

Brie Larson, SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Brie wore a delicate shimmering peach hue on her nails on the SAG Awards red carpet.

Janelle Monáe, SAG Awards
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz

We couldn't look away from Janelle's graphic black and white manicure.

Chrissy Teigen, Golden Globes

Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees made Chrissy's nails look even lengthier with soft nude polish Essie Topless & Barefoot ($9).

Kristen Bell, Golden Globes

Celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo added to Kristen's vampy aesthetic with a few coats of Essie Wicked, a moody burgundy ($9).

Janelle Monáe, Golden Globes

Janelle opted to coordinate her nails with her black-and-white gown, with each finger boasting a different design.

Amy Adams, Golden Globes

Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann added her own Dark Side of the Moon Lacquer ($18) to the star's fingertips for a vampy look.

Sienna Miller, Golden Globes

Sienna opted for a ladylike peach to complement her white gown.

Blake Lively, Golden Globes

Blake's pale pink manicure got a bit of fun flair thanks to a sprinkling of glitter near the cuticles.

Drew Barrymore, Golden Globes

Drew's long, vampy, almond-shaped nails were a chic contrast to her white and silver gown.

Michelle Williams, Golden Globes

Celebrity manicurist Elle used Julep Color That Treats in Janie ($14) to make the star's fingers look especially long.

Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes

Reese's long pastel pink nails added a delicate pop of color.

Kristen Wiig, Golden Globes

Kristen's short dark nails added an edgy touch to her all-white look.

Janelle Monáe, Critics' Choice Awards
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz

Janelle's polka-dot statement nails coordinated with her ensemble.

Kaley Cuoco, Critics' Choice Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Kaley's pale pink manicure perfectly matched her gown.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Critics' Choice Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

The Black-ish actress wore a soft, sheer pink manicure . . . but we confess we were a bit distracted by all of her fabulous rings!

Kerry Washington, Critics' Choice Awards
Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Kerry rocked a glimmering black manicure that made her fingertips look like evening skies.

Red Carpet Manicure in Black Stretch Limo
from redcarpetmanicure.com
$10
Red Carpet Manicure Gel in Insta Famous
from redcarpetmanicure.com
$10
OPI
Infinite Shine Shades Samoan Sand
from Macy's
$12.50
Orly
Color Care BB Creme Nail Treatment
from Kohl's
$7.99
OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland
from amazon.com
$14
Deborah Lippmann Brand New Day
from deborahlippmann.com
$20
Essie Bordeaux
from dermstore.com
$9
Essie Topless & Barefoot
from ulta.com
$9
Essie Wicked, a moody burgundy
from ulta.com
$9
Deborah Lippmann
Nail Color - A Fine Romance (Sh)
from Nordstrom
$18
Julep Color That Treats in Janie
from julep.com
$14
Essie Lilacism
from essie.com
$9
