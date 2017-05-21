5/21/17 5/21/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Met Gala Celebrity Nails From Award Show Red Carpets 2017 Zoom In on All the Gorgeous Manis From the Billboard Music Awards May 21, 2017 by Emily Orofino 641 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Beaded gowns, rhinestone-encrusted minaudières, baubles and bling — in our eyes, they all pale in comparison to the glittering beauty of a freshly lacquered nail. Due to all the incredible manicures, the red carpets of 2017 award season have us mesmerized. Read on to see some of the most fabulously famous fingers. Shop Brands OPI · Orly · Deborah Lippmann Image Source: Getty / John Shearer Vanessa Hudgens, Billboard Music Awards Vanessa wore long iridescent pink nails at the Billboard Music Awards. Halsey, Billboard Music Awards Image Source: Getty / John Shearer Halsey rocked ombre nails with gold skull accents at the Billboard Music Awards. Rita Ora, Billboard Music Awards Image Source: Getty / John Shearer At the Billboard Music Awards, the singer chose to sport black, glossy, tips. Olivia Munn, Billboard Music Awards Image Source: Getty / John Shearer Olivia Munn went with a classic lavender color — Essie Lilacism ($9) — at the Billboard Music Awards. La La Anthony, Met Gala Image Source: Getty / Ben Gabbe Celebrity manicurist Maria Salandra used Red Carpet Manicure in Black Stretch Limo ($10) to create a glossy, striking nail for the personality. Rihanna, Met Gala Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy Celebrity manicurist Maria Salandra used Red Carpet Manicure Gel in Insta Famous ($10), a robin's-egg blue, as the foundation for Rihanna's avant-garde foiled manicure. Ashley Graham, Met Gala Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris Celebrity manicurist Mar y Soul created this two-toned, wavy manicure with OPI Infinite Shine polishes in Samoan Sand ($13) and Malaga Wine. Madonna, Met Gala Image Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil The singer wore a funky camouflage print on her nails, coordinating with her Met Gala outfit. Auli'i Cravalho, Oscars Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison The Moana star wore a delicate pale pink manicure that coordinated beautifully with her gold purse. Olivia Culpo, Oscars Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Olivia kept her dark nails short to not compete with her beaded clutch. Janelle Monáe, Oscars Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel Janelle accented her mauve manicure with gold foil and studs for an edgy yet elegant look. Rihanna, Grammys Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici Rihanna wore a long, square french manicure on the Grammys red carpet. Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees used Orly BB Crème Nail Treatment ($8) for a wash of sheer color. Beyoncé, Grammys Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk Celebrity manicurist Lisa Logan used OPI Nail Lacquer in Glitzerland ($14) on Beyoncé's nails to make them look like molten gold. Andra Day, Grammys Andra coordinated her nails with her flower-accented hair via long, powder-blue talons with tiny pastel roses. Tori Kelly, Grammys Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Tori opted for an edgy neutral nail — metallic black — to go with her bottle-green gown. Camila Cabello, Grammys Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Camila wore a delicate pale pink on her supershort nails. Lady Gaga, Grammys Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Lady Gaga wore long, graphic nails that said "Metallica" on them in honor of her performance with the band. Natalie Portman, SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Natalie opted for a sheer pink manicure to complement her ivory gown at the SAG Awards. Salma Hayek, SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Salma paired her vivid yellow gown and accessories with a soft pink lacquer. Amy Adams, SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann created a modern french manicure using Deborah Lippmann Brand New Day ($20), a creamy beige. Taylor Schilling, SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Manicurist Christina Aviles used Essie Bordeaux ($9) on the Orange Is the New Black star's nails. Brie Larson, SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Brie wore a delicate shimmering peach hue on her nails on the SAG Awards red carpet. Janelle Monáe, SAG Awards Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz We couldn't look away from Janelle's graphic black and white manicure. Chrissy Teigen, Golden Globes Celebrity manicurist Kimmie Kyees made Chrissy's nails look even lengthier with soft nude polish Essie Topless & Barefoot ($9). Kristen Bell, Golden Globes Celebrity manicurist Emi Kudo added to Kristen's vampy aesthetic with a few coats of Essie Wicked, a moody burgundy ($9). Janelle Monáe, Golden Globes Janelle opted to coordinate her nails with her black-and-white gown, with each finger boasting a different design. Maisie Williams, Golden Globes Amy Adams, Golden Globes Celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann added her own Dark Side of the Moon Lacquer ($18) to the star's fingertips for a vampy look. Sienna Miller, Golden Globes Sienna opted for a ladylike peach to complement her white gown. Blake Lively, Golden Globes Blake's pale pink manicure got a bit of fun flair thanks to a sprinkling of glitter near the cuticles. Drew Barrymore, Golden Globes Drew's long, vampy, almond-shaped nails were a chic contrast to her white and silver gown. Michelle Williams, Golden Globes Celebrity manicurist Elle used Julep Color That Treats in Janie ($14) to make the star's fingers look especially long. Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globes Reese's long pastel pink nails added a delicate pop of color. Kristen Wiig, Golden Globes Kristen's short dark nails added an edgy touch to her all-white look. Janelle Monáe, Critics' Choice Awards Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Janelle's polka-dot statement nails coordinated with her ensemble. Kaley Cuoco, Critics' Choice Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Kaley's pale pink manicure perfectly matched her gown. Tracee Ellis Ross, Critics' Choice Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison The Black-ish actress wore a soft, sheer pink manicure . . . but we confess we were a bit distracted by all of her fabulous rings! Kerry Washington, Critics' Choice Awards Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison Kerry rocked a glimmering black manicure that made her fingertips look like evening skies.