 Skip Nav
Ulta Beauty
15 Incredible Beauty Products That Have Earned Their Ulta Beauty 5-Star Ratings
Holiday Beauty
This Affordable Palette Is So Good, People Mistook It For Fenty Beauty
Beauty News
Urban Decay's New Rose Gold Palette Might Be Inspired by One-Night Stands

ColourPop Amber Crystal Liquid Highlighter

Actual Amber Crystals Are in ColourPop's New Liquid Highlighter

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on

Not a day goes by without news from ColourPop and, TBH, that's the kind of world we like to live in. After unveiling it was launching the most pigmented, metallic glitter liquid eye shadows last week, the makeup brand has now debuted a new shade of another liquid product: highlighter.

Unlike the shadows, this isn't a new category for ColourPop. Fans are already familiar with its collection of crystal strobing liquids ($9). Currently, there's amethyst, rose quartz, aventurine, and aquamarine. The new addition is amber — and yes, there's actual crushed amber in the formula.

Judging by the sexy swatch video ColourPop posted Nov. 6, the shade appears to be a shimmery taupe-peach. What's brilliant about the liquid highlighter is it can be worn alone or mixed into a moisturizer or foundation to add an extra bit of glow to any of your makeup.

The highlighter will be available solo on colourpop.com starting Nov. 9. If you can't wait, it's also included in the Amber Crystal Collection Bundle ($20) part of the ColourPop x Sephora collection. You also get a lip balm and setting spray in that set, which sounds like a pretty sweet deal to us.

Join the conversation
ColourpopBeauty NewsHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Holiday Beauty
Your BFF Will Lose It Over These 18 Rose Gold Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
BH Cosmetics Zodiac Palette
Beauty News
The Stars Have Aligned and Given Us This Gorgeous BH Cosmetics Zodiac Palette
by Alaina Demopoulos
Urban Decay O.N.S. Afterglow Highlighter Palette
Beauty News
Urban Decay's New Rose Gold Palette Might Be Inspired by One-Night Stands
by Kelsey Garcia
Too Faced Clover Palette Restock
Beauty News
Go Fetch the Puppy-Inspired Clover Palette While Its Restock Lasts!
by Alaina Demopoulos
ColourPop Launching Supernova Liquid Shadow
Beauty News
ColourPop Is Launching the Sparkliest LIQUID Eye Shadow
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds