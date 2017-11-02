ColourPop Is Launching the Sparkliest LIQUID Eye Shadow

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

As if ColourPop hadn't already taken all of your money with daily launches last week celebrating its arrival at Sephora, the makeup brand is now coming out with a new product to obsess over: liquid eye shadow.

This is a brand-new category for ColourPop, which already has an impressive eye makeup collection with its affordable Super Shock Shadows, Pressed Powder Shadows, and buzzy palettes. The SuperNova Liquid Shadows bring something totally different to the table. They're not only liquid, which is more portable and easy for even beginners to use, but also have a metallic glitter finish (minus pesky glitter fallout). They're also extremely versatile — you can use them as eyeliner, alone, or as a base.

The shadows come in five opaque shades: Walk of Fame, a gold foil; Dragon, a copper; Hard to Empress, a bronze-brick red; Firecracker, a spiced plum; and Moonlit, a silvery violet.

Look at these swatches — can you even? These shadows will definitely be making an appearance come holiday party season.

You can use our SuperNova Liquid Shadows as a liner, shadow topper, or even as a base! ✨✨✨ @makeupbytreenz | LAUNCHING TODAY! 10 am pst! pic.twitter.com/FccoqMleJA — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) November 2, 2017

The SuperNova Liquid Shadows will launch on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Get your wallets ready.