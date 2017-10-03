 Skip Nav
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
This Makeup Artist's Comic Book Transformations Will Make Your Skin Crawl

Canadian makeup artist Lianne Moseley has recently received widespread attention for her terrifyingly true-to-life renderings of famous comic book, video game, and pop culture characters. Moseley frequently models her own creations on Instagram, however, she also offers her services to other cosplayers.

Though the makeup artist is skilled at painting comic book sirens, her villainous characters are particularly chilling. (Seriously — we might have a hard time sleeping after seeing her Joker impersonation.) While it might be difficult to re-create Lianne's advanced work this Halloween, consider it a jumping-off point for your own costume. Look ahead for some of our favorites.

