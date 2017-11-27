 Skip Nav
Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection

When you think of Issa Rae, you think of bold beauty. The actress never shies away from a shocking bright lip, eye shadow in an unexpected shade, or creative ways to style her natural hair. It's only fitting her first gig as a new CoverGirl would be as the face of a colorful launch: Melting Pout Metallic Lipstick ($8), out today.

Here, we reveal her first CoverGirl commercial. She wears a glossy gold lip while trying several pickup lines in a scene that feels straight out of Insecure. Fans of her show are familiar with the way her character frequently speaks to herself in a mirror and this campaign, part of CoverGirl's massive rebranding, is a nod to that. It not only showcases how killer the new shade looks but also really shows off what Issa is best at: being her hilarious self.

Now, for the lipstick. It comes in 12 attention-grabbing hues, from Sunday Blue (an unapologetic cerulean) to Platinum Card (a Tin Man silver). The squeezable tube includes a felt-tipped applicator, and the gel liquid formula feels creamy and moisturizing. Plus, the tiniest dollop goes a long way thanks to its impressive pigmentation.

"I love trying on different lip colors. I am minimalist for the most part, so when I do want to step out, I like to have a bold lip," Issa told POPSUGAR when we sat down with her in New York last month. "I didn't think I could pull these off. Blue? I was like hmm, not ready yet, but I'm going to make this a mission to work for me." She added that she loves the copper 24 Carat shade and VIP, a bold fuchsia. In the CoverGirl commercial, she wears Banger. "It just feels so me in a way that I didn't expect before," she said.

I personally have fallen for Rock Star, a shimmery scarlet. As a diehard fan of matte lipstick, I doubted I'd be into metallics, but the red wasn't blatantly glittery, chrome, nor foil. Instead, it looked like I expertly layered some highlighter on top of the vibrant color for some extra oomph. It felt comfortable, and I noticed the gloss finish made my pout look instantly plumper.

Ahead, take a look at all the new hues available on meltingpoutmetallics.com, and look out for them in stores this December.

CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Amped
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in VIP
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Sunday Blue
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Unplugged
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Banger
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Mayhem
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in 24 Carat
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Extra
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Rock Star
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Front Row
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Mic Drop
CoverGirl Melting Pout Metallics Liquid Lipstick in Platinum Card
