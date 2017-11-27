Exclusive: Issa Rae Reveals CoverGirl's Mesmerizing New Metallic Lipstick Collection

When you think of Issa Rae, you think of bold beauty. The actress never shies away from a shocking bright lip, eye shadow in an unexpected shade, or creative ways to style her natural hair. It's only fitting her first gig as a new CoverGirl would be as the face of a colorful launch: Melting Pout Metallic Lipstick ($8), out today.

Here, we reveal her first CoverGirl commercial. She wears a glossy gold lip while trying several pickup lines in a scene that feels straight out of Insecure. Fans of her show are familiar with the way her character frequently speaks to herself in a mirror and this campaign, part of CoverGirl's massive rebranding, is a nod to that. It not only showcases how killer the new shade looks but also really shows off what Issa is best at: being her hilarious self.

Now, for the lipstick. It comes in 12 attention-grabbing hues, from Sunday Blue (an unapologetic cerulean) to Platinum Card (a Tin Man silver). The squeezable tube includes a felt-tipped applicator, and the gel liquid formula feels creamy and moisturizing. Plus, the tiniest dollop goes a long way thanks to its impressive pigmentation.

"I love trying on different lip colors. I am minimalist for the most part, so when I do want to step out, I like to have a bold lip," Issa told POPSUGAR when we sat down with her in New York last month. "I didn't think I could pull these off. Blue? I was like hmm, not ready yet, but I'm going to make this a mission to work for me." She added that she loves the copper 24 Carat shade and VIP, a bold fuchsia. In the CoverGirl commercial, she wears Banger. "It just feels so me in a way that I didn't expect before," she said.

I personally have fallen for Rock Star, a shimmery scarlet. As a diehard fan of matte lipstick, I doubted I'd be into metallics, but the red wasn't blatantly glittery, chrome, nor foil. Instead, it looked like I expertly layered some highlighter on top of the vibrant color for some extra oomph. It felt comfortable, and I noticed the gloss finish made my pout look instantly plumper.

Ahead, take a look at all the new hues available on meltingpoutmetallics.com, and look out for them in stores this December.