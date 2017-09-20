Meet CoverGirl Peacock Flare! The Newest Mascara In the Drugstore Family

According to Emmy-winning, celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor, there is nothing more disgusting than when your open beauty product slips out of your hands and falls onto the floor, exposing it to bacteria! CoverGirl is making sure this doesn't happen with your mascara thanks to its brilliant new iteration. So, we proudly introduce: Peacock Flare Mascara ($8).

Let's start with the packaging. In addition to the mirrored turquoise, peacock-inspired color and pattern, the cap features a rubber grip. It also has a curved shape for your fingers to grab onto, ensuring that bathroom crime scene is avoided. When I tested it, I definitely was able to pinch the cap more than a traditional round tub.

Onto the brush! The feather fan brush features alternating shorter bristles that spiral around. This is meant to help curl the lashes as you apply. The end result is a lush, flared-out look — hence the name, peacock. I found the curling feature to be effective, and I only needed a few coats to get some drama since the brush is pretty long. It was able to grab everything from my inner corners to edges at once.

The formula is also unique with a wax blend meant to add volume and resist smudging. It has lash-nourishing ingredients, including sea buckthorn extract, vitamins, and minerals. This gives it a creamy feel when applied, and I didn't feel the need to use my usual lash primer.

And because CoverGirl just thought of everything this time, the brand is offering Peacock Flare Mascara in eight shades! Lookout for five levels of black: Extreme Black, Intense Black, Jet Black, Black, and Black Brown. There are also waterproof versions in Extreme Black, Black, and Black Brown.

If you need one more reason to #WANT this mascara, know that Ayesha Curry was just announced as the face of CoverGirl, and her first campaign is for Peacock Flare.

The mascara launches in November at drugstores and online, but you can see a first look here!