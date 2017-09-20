 Skip Nav
Spring Beauty
14 New Products We Predict Will Be Your Favorites Next Spring
Beauty News
You'll Swoon Over How This Husband Got His Wife a Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Palette
Holiday Beauty
Too Faced's Gingerbread-Scented Melted Matte Lipstick Is Christmas In a Bottle
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meet CoverGirl Peacock Flare! The Newest Mascara In the Drugstore Family

According to Emmy-winning, celebrity makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor, there is nothing more disgusting than when your open beauty product slips out of your hands and falls onto the floor, exposing it to bacteria! CoverGirl is making sure this doesn't happen with your mascara thanks to its brilliant new iteration. So, we proudly introduce: Peacock Flare Mascara ($8).

Let's start with the packaging. In addition to the mirrored turquoise, peacock-inspired color and pattern, the cap features a rubber grip. It also has a curved shape for your fingers to grab onto, ensuring that bathroom crime scene is avoided. When I tested it, I definitely was able to pinch the cap more than a traditional round tub.

Onto the brush! The feather fan brush features alternating shorter bristles that spiral around. This is meant to help curl the lashes as you apply. The end result is a lush, flared-out look — hence the name, peacock. I found the curling feature to be effective, and I only needed a few coats to get some drama since the brush is pretty long. It was able to grab everything from my inner corners to edges at once.

The formula is also unique with a wax blend meant to add volume and resist smudging. It has lash-nourishing ingredients, including sea buckthorn extract, vitamins, and minerals. This gives it a creamy feel when applied, and I didn't feel the need to use my usual lash primer.

And because CoverGirl just thought of everything this time, the brand is offering Peacock Flare Mascara in eight shades! Lookout for five levels of black: Extreme Black, Intense Black, Jet Black, Black, and Black Brown. There are also waterproof versions in Extreme Black, Black, and Black Brown.

If you need one more reason to #WANT this mascara, know that Ayesha Curry was just announced as the face of CoverGirl, and her first campaign is for Peacock Flare.

The mascara launches in November at drugstores and online, but you can see a first look here!

Meet CoverGirl Peacock Flare! The Newest Mascara In the Drugstore Family
Meet CoverGirl Peacock Flare! The Newest Mascara In the Drugstore Family
Meet CoverGirl Peacock Flare! The Newest Mascara In the Drugstore Family
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewDrugstore BeautyBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsMakeupMascaraCoverGirl
Join The Conversation
Tarte
10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash
by Emily Orofino
Jazmina For CoverGirl
Beauty News
1 of the Most Viral Lip Artists on Instagram Is Now in the CoverGirl Family
by Lauren Levinson
New MAC Cosmetics Nude Lipsticks | September 2017
Beauty News
by Aimee Simeon
Bratz Doll-Inspired Makeup Trend
Beauty News
by Kelsey Garcia
Forever 21 Owners Launch Beauty Chain Riley Rose
Beauty News
This Major New Beauty Store Looks Like Barbie's Dream House
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds