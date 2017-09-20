Ayesha Curry Is the New CoverGirl!

 Skip Nav
Spring Beauty
A post shared by COVERGIRL (@covergirl) on

Ayesha Curry has stolen hearts everywhere as a Food Network star, parenting guru, and half of one of the most adorable celebrity couples out there with her NBA MVP husband, Stephen Curry. Now, she's making her mark on the beauty world as the newly announced face of CoverGirl.

Ayesha joins Issa Rae (who was just announced last week), Zendaya, Katy Perry, and Sofia Vergara in what is shaping up to be the most diverse roster of spokespeople for a beauty brand yet. In her new role, Ayesha will star in a campaign for the new Peacock Flare Mascara launching in November.

"My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life. I've shared a lot about how I do this with food, family, and faith," Ayesha said in a statement. "Now, through my partnership with CoverGirl, I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence, and self-expression."

She also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her shooting her campaign and elaborated on what this gig means to her. "My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a CoverGirl pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself - even though it probably wasn't my shade," she wrote.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Along with her sure-to-be gorgeous campaign, we especially can't wait to see her adorable, internet-famous daughters, Riley and Ryan, playing with all the makeup. She seemed overjoyed about this, too. "I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a CoverGirl! I am so honored and thrilled to join the iconic women of the #COVERGIRL family and be a part of a brand that empowers women to embrace their originality," she wrote.

Congratulations, Ayesha! See a sneak peek of the new mascara below.

Image Source: Getty
Ayesha CurryBeauty NewsMakeupCoverGirl
