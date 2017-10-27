These Custom-Made Barbies Are Serving Up All the #HairGoals We've Ever Needed

Rafinha Silva's artwork isn't done on canvas or paper, but rather on old Barbie dolls, which he customizes himself for diehard doll fanatics everywhere. The Brazilian artist is the creative genius behind The Royal Dolls, an Instagram page with more than 190,000 followers who flock to admire his lifelike dolls. Rafinha does each bite-size makeover by hand, usually shaving off the doll's original hair and replacing it with luscious locks that'll give you a serious case of hair envy. From shiny ombré waves to bouncy, full curls, Rafinha is capable of crafting any hairstyle into tiny wigs for his clients.

It doesn't stop at the hair. The artist also transforms the dolls' faces by painting on different eye colors and makeup, which make them look truly realistic. Honestly, after they undergo their makeovers, Rafinha's dolls are more glamorous than I'll ever be, and I'm not even mad about it.

Rafinha started his doll makeovers in 2013 and has since done more than 500, each of which is a unique work of art. Among those 500 dolls are ones that look like celebrities (Tyra Banks and Britney Spears, to name a few) and Disney princesses (Ariel and Jasmine included).

Read on for a sampling of Rafinha's impressive work, and be sure to follow him on Instagram for more peeks at his museum-worthy dolls.