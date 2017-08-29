 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Gorgeous 1920s Beauty Looks Are Still Just as Cool in 2017
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Wants the World to See the "Real Unglammed Me"
Beauty News
These Princess Jasmine Makeup Brushes Will Open Up a Whole New World
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your Jaw Will Hit the Floor After Seeing These Disney Eye-Makeup Masterpieces

Unlike most other artists, Tal Peleg doesn't use fabric or paper as the canvas for her creative masterpieces — she uses her eyelids. The Israeli artist crafts the most stunning eye makeup looks inspired by everything from Salvador Dali and mermaids to cats and colorful desserts, but her Disney-themed ones might be some of our favorites. Tal's art is totally worthy of being featured in a museum, and it's sure to take your breath away (and maybe even make you question your own makeup skills a bit). Ready to be completely mesmerized? Read on to get up close and personal with all of her Disney-inspired looks to date.

Related
This Teen's Celebrity Makeup Illustrations Will Leave You Screaming "HOW?!"

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween BeautyDisneyEye MakeupMakeup
Join The Conversation
Makeup
by Kristina Rodulfo
Halloween Glitter Minnie Mouse Ears at Disney
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
An Astronaut Helped Create Space Mountain
Disney
by Nicole Yi
Disney Princesses as Queens Photos
Disney
by Hedy Phillips
Burt's Bees Full Makeup Line Fall 2017
Beauty News
Shut the Front Door: Burt's Bees Is Launching a Full Makeup Line
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds