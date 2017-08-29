Your Jaw Will Hit the Floor After Seeing These Disney Eye-Makeup Masterpieces

Unlike most other artists, Tal Peleg doesn't use fabric or paper as the canvas for her creative masterpieces — she uses her eyelids. The Israeli artist crafts the most stunning eye makeup looks inspired by everything from Salvador Dali and mermaids to cats and colorful desserts, but her Disney-themed ones might be some of our favorites. Tal's art is totally worthy of being featured in a museum, and it's sure to take your breath away (and maybe even make you question your own makeup skills a bit). Ready to be completely mesmerized? Read on to get up close and personal with all of her Disney-inspired looks to date.