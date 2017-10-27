 Skip Nav
Makeup
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors
Beauty News
Get Ready to Double Tap These Crazy-Good Halloween Makeup Looks by MAC Artists
Halloween
13 Terrifyingly Cool Face-Paint Looks to Steal the Show on Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
1 Makeup Artist's Re-creations of Disney Villains Are So Accurate They're Scary

A makeup whiz is already giving us the inspiration we need for this coming Halloween. (Yes, we're fully aware it's several months away — and?) Audrey Logeais is a Paris-based makeup artist who frequently transforms her kind and willing friend, Ahmed Guerrouache, into famous villains from the expanded Disney universe.

Audrey began sharing her work on Instagram in 2015, her very first villain being Jafar from Aladdin. Since then, she's managed to re-create villains from Hercules and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with startling accuracy. As a result, Audrey is gradually amassing a larger social following, with each makeup transformation racking up more likes. It's her re-creation of Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove, however, that has received the most attention. Ahead, see Audrey's incredible work.

Related
This Guy Cosplays Flawlessly as Both Disney Princes AND Princesses — We're in Awe
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Disney Halloween CostumesCosplayDisney VillainsHalloweenMakeup
Beauty Tips
8 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween
by Kristina Rodulfo
Clown Halloween Makeup
Halloween
18 Terrifying Clown Makeup Looks That Will Give You Halloween Nightmares
by Wendy Gould
Halloween Group Costumes For Work
Halloween
26 Group Halloween Costume Ideas That Will Win Over Your Entire Office
by Macy Cate Williams
Cheap Sexy Costumes
Halloween
You're Gonna Lose It When You See These Sexy Costumes — All Under $30
by Rebecca Brown
What Is Glycolic Acid?
Acne
Here's the Lowdown on Glycolic Acid, Plus 10 Products That Put It in the Spotlight
by Wendy Gould
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds