1 Makeup Artist's Re-creations of Disney Villains Are So Accurate They're Scary

A makeup whiz is already giving us the inspiration we need for this coming Halloween. (Yes, we're fully aware it's several months away — and?) Audrey Logeais is a Paris-based makeup artist who frequently transforms her kind and willing friend, Ahmed Guerrouache, into famous villains from the expanded Disney universe.

Audrey began sharing her work on Instagram in 2015, her very first villain being Jafar from Aladdin. Since then, she's managed to re-create villains from Hercules and Star Wars: The Force Awakens with startling accuracy. As a result, Audrey is gradually amassing a larger social following, with each makeup transformation racking up more likes. It's her re-creation of Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove, however, that has received the most attention. Ahead, see Audrey's incredible work.