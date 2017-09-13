These Disney Villain-Princess Makeup Looks Will Put a Spell on You

It can be painstakingly difficult to decide on only one Halloween costume every year – but one makeup artist discovered a way to save us from having to make that choice.

Kimberly Money is a 19-year-old makeup artist from Los Angeles who previously wowed us with her incredible Zodiac makeup looks. For Halloween this year, she's gracing us with an even cooler makeup idea: being both a Disney princess and a Disney villain at once.

In the six spellbinding looks that she posted on Instagram, Kimberly painted half of her face as a Disney heroine, and half as the character's evil nemesis. The artist used Smashbox Photo Finish Primer ($36) on many of the looks, as well as Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipsticks ($17), Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel ($16), and Kat Von D Shade and Light Contour Palette ($49) to create the various characters.

Both the Disney princesses and villains were done in "full glam" makeup, but the difference between the two sides of the face is dramatic. The villainous side of the faces all include bolder brows, darker lips, and a generous amount eyeliner compared to the princess side.

While Disney princesses aren't known for rocking heavy makeup, Kimberly drew inspiration from each character's iconic outfits to add more color into the character's eye makeup.

The results are truly amazing and make one incredible Halloween costume. Read on to see all the dramatic looks.