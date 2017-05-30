12 Stunning Makeup Looks Inspired by All of the Zodiac Signs

We bet Mercury wasn't in retrograde when makeup artist Kimberly Money transformed herself into 12 characters inspired by zodiac signs. To live out horoscopes IRL, she rocks multiple hair colors, from fiery red to icy periwinkle, and makes over her eyes in mesmerizing ways (seriously, just check out Aquarius's glitter tears).

"I grew up in Vietnam where the zodiac signs are very popular, so I always wanted to make a series out of it since I love doing makeup and photography," Kimberly told POPSUGAR via email on what inspired this stunning project.

Though she is not an astrologer, a lot of thought went into crafting each look. "I choose the looks based on my experience with people around me with the signs," she said. "I also do some research online on which colors fit with the looks most. This series represents how I see these signs in my imagination and bring it to reality."

She looks gorgeous in all of the horoscope looks, but we still had to know which one was hers. "I'm a Libra," she admitted. "I feel like it represents me very well. I always looking for balance in life and love spending time alone working on things that I love, such as makeup. Also, this look I chose especially for this sign is my favorite combo, and smoky eyes are my go-to!"

Keep reading to see every beautiful style, and tell us: does your month represent you?