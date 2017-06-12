 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Either Be Amazed or Freaked Out by This Magnetic Face Mask
Beauty News
Exclusive First Reveal of Huda Kattan's 12 Lip Strobe Metallic Liquid Lipsticks
Urban Decay
See How Hot Urban Decay's Naked Heat Palette Looks on Different Skin Tones
Makeup
10 Affordable Products From Luxury Beauty Brands — All $30 and Under
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You'll Either Be Amazed or Freaked Out by This Magnetic Face Mask

E.L.F. Cosmetics just released one of its most advanced skincare products to date: a clarifying face mask that can be removed with a powerful magnet. The brand's Beauty Shield Magnetic Mask Kit is a two-piece product that includes both the mask and a dual-sided magnetic tool.

For starters, the Magnet Mask contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like carrot seed oil, argan oil, and other glow-inducing vitamins. The thick gray mask is meant to resurface the skin and minimize the appearance of pores. The magnetic tool is an interesting product in that one side is used to apply the mask in the cleanest way possible. The other — ahem, cooler — side is magnetized and slowly lifts any bit of the mask that it hovers over. It is a crazy sight to see.

In addition to being high-tech, the mask is also incredibly affordable at $24. For comparison, Lancer's Younger Revealing Mask Intense uses a similar magnetized removal tool, however, that product is $250. Though Lancer's magnetic mask has favorable reviews, you can't beat E.L.F.'s price point. Scroll ahead to see it in action.

Related
13 E.L.F. Products Every Beauty Gal on a Budget Must Try

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingFace MaskELFSkin Care
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Can You Buy E.L.F. at Ulta?
Ulta Beauty
It's Time to Celebrate — E.L.F. Is Coming to Ulta!
by Sarah Siegel
Best E.L.F. Cosmetics Products
ELF
13 E.L.F. Products Every Beauty Gal on a Budget Must Try
by Sarah Siegel
How to Make Buddy the Elf's Breakfast Dessert Pasta
Food News
Here's How Buddy the Elf's Chocolaty Breakfast Dessert Pasta Actually Tastes IRL
by Victoria Messina
Bikini and Brazilian Wax Tips
Spring Beauty
All of Your Embarrassing Bikini Wax Questions, Answered!
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds