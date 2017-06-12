You'll Either Be Amazed or Freaked Out by This Magnetic Face Mask

E.L.F. Cosmetics just released one of its most advanced skincare products to date: a clarifying face mask that can be removed with a powerful magnet. The brand's Beauty Shield Magnetic Mask Kit is a two-piece product that includes both the mask and a dual-sided magnetic tool.

For starters, the Magnet Mask contains antioxidant-rich ingredients like carrot seed oil, argan oil, and other glow-inducing vitamins. The thick gray mask is meant to resurface the skin and minimize the appearance of pores. The magnetic tool is an interesting product in that one side is used to apply the mask in the cleanest way possible. The other — ahem, cooler — side is magnetized and slowly lifts any bit of the mask that it hovers over. It is a crazy sight to see.

In addition to being high-tech, the mask is also incredibly affordable at $24. For comparison, Lancer's Younger Revealing Mask Intense uses a similar magnetized removal tool, however, that product is $250. Though Lancer's magnetic mask has favorable reviews, you can't beat E.L.F.'s price point. Scroll ahead to see it in action.