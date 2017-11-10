 Skip Nav
Mandy Moore
From "Candy" to This Is Us, Mandy Moore's Beauty Evolution In Her Own Words
Holiday Beauty
20+ Updo Tutorials You Might Just Be Able to Master Before the Holidays
Beauty Trends
38 Fierce Women Who Embrace the Buzz Cut — and Will Make You Want One

E.L.F. Cosmetics Highlighting Pearl Paints

E.L.F. Just Released Highlighter Liquids Perfect For an On-the-Go Glow

A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) on

We at POPSUGAR highly support your desire to rock a blinding highlight 24/7. But even a solar flare princess needs a touch-up every once in a while. And therein lies the rub: who wants to lug a full palette around in their bag every day? Probably no one.

That's OK, because the quest toward an undying glow just got a lot more convenient — and affordable — with the release of the E.L.F. Highlighting Pearl Paint ($4). This shimmering gel comes in three colors that can be applied to both the face and lips. Moon Beam is a pearlescent white, Pink Lady is a soft champagne, and Gold Star is a sugar cookie bronze.

Not only are these buildable formulas ridiculously easy to use, but the paints also cost less than your average Starbucks order. So you can stop debating which color works best and just add all damn three to your E.L.F. cart.

Join the conversation
Elf CosmeticsFall BeautyBeauty ShoppingHighlighterBeauty ProductsMakeup
Disney
Prepare to Lose All Self-Control When You See These 28 Disney Beauty Gifts
by Macy Cate Williams
Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets 2017
Holiday Beauty
Dear Santa: All We Want For Christmas Are These Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!
by Lauren Levinson
Primers With SPF 2017
Makeup
Protect Your Skin While Looking Flawless With These 7 SPF Primers
by Krista Jones
Makeout Proof Lipstick For Holiday 2017
Makeup
These Are the 17 Makeout-Proof Lipsticks You Need For Cuffing Season
by Alaina Demopoulos
MAC Cosmetics Announces Puma Collaboration
Beauty News
MAC Is Collaborating With Rihanna's Favorite Fitness Brand
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds