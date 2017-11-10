E.L.F. Just Released Highlighter Liquids Perfect For an On-the-Go Glow

A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfcosmetics) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:08am PST

We at POPSUGAR highly support your desire to rock a blinding highlight 24/7. But even a solar flare princess needs a touch-up every once in a while. And therein lies the rub: who wants to lug a full palette around in their bag every day? Probably no one.

That's OK, because the quest toward an undying glow just got a lot more convenient — and affordable — with the release of the E.L.F. Highlighting Pearl Paint ($4). This shimmering gel comes in three colors that can be applied to both the face and lips. Moon Beam is a pearlescent white, Pink Lady is a soft champagne, and Gold Star is a sugar cookie bronze.

Not only are these buildable formulas ridiculously easy to use, but the paints also cost less than your average Starbucks order. So you can stop debating which color works best and just add all damn three to your E.L.F. cart.