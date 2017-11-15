 Skip Nav
These 3 New E.L.F. Brushes Are the Most Affordable Way to Do Holiday Glitter Makeup
These 3 New E.L.F. Brushes Are the Most Affordable Way to Do Holiday Glitter Makeup

Glitter eye makeup is a gift from above — as long as you're willing to forgive the havoc it wreaks on your makeup brushes. While getting ready for a holiday party is super fun, nothing spoils the high note in "All I Want For Christmas Is You" more than having to stop to clean your eyeliner tool before you can use it to apply glitter shadow. So, what's a unicorn to do? E.L.F. now has three solutions — and all cost less than your lunch.

The affordable line just dropped three silicone tools that are all meant for building the different facets of an eye look. First, there's the Smudge Brush, which you can use to blend your pencil liner into a precise, thick look. If gel's more your thing, then opt for the Angled Brush, which can also be used to fill in brows. And when it comes time to top off your peepers with glitter, there's a specific brush for that, too.

Since all applicators cost $3 (which rounds out to a very nice nine bucks for the entire trio), you can spend more on the makeup you'll use for all of your seasonal soirées. Read on to see all three tools.

E.L.F. Silicone Angled Liner Brush
$3
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
E.L.F. Silicone Glitter Applicator
$3
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
E.L.F. Silicone Smudge Brush
$3
from elfcosmetics.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
