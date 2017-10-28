8 Easy, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Black Liquid Liner

Your trusty ole liquid eyeliner is about to get a starring role in your Halloween costume. When tasked with the goal of creating makeup-centric costumes based around black liner, MAC senior artist Regan Rabanal rose to the occasion. Here, he shows how to DIY easy (and cheap!) looks using products you probably already own.

While there are ideas for all skill levels — from a detailed masquerade mask to Harry Potter's simple scar — the common thread is that these ensembles were made for lazy girls. So keep reading to discover the perfect last-minute Halloween costume.

Special thanks to Ricky's NYC and Cult Gaia for supplying the accessories.