20 Photos That Prove Above-the-Elbow Tattoos Are Secretly Sexy

When it comes to deciding to get a tattoo, where you place it is just as important as what you're getting inked. If you're looking for a fresh idea, consider this subtle spot getting more and more popular: above the elbow. There's something a little secretive and sexy about the area — you can't directly see it yourself, nor can others see it when they're facing you. It's the ideal canvas for first-timers (especially if you're thinking of getting a tiny tattoo) and a pleasantly unexpected new spot for those who've tattooed everywhere else.

Bella Hadid jumped on the trend, recently going to celeb favorite Jon Boy for a delicate rosebud tattoo atop her left elbow. For even more inspiration, keep reading. You're going to want to pin these.