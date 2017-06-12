6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty News Elf Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette E.l.f.'s New Versatile Lip Palettes Have Insanely Cool Transformative Powers June 12, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. At any given time, beauty junkies can have between three and six lip products in our purses. We like to have options, and sometimes one color just doesn't cut it. That's why when we say the new E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette ($6), we fell deeply in love. The new palettes come in four colors: berry, red, pink, and nude. Each palette includes four matte shades and one shimmery gloss to transform the finish of your lip color. Try putting the lightest shade in the center of your lip, with a darker color at the outer edges. Layer a gloss in the center, and admire your full, pouty lips. Instead of having to carry around those three lipsticks for touch-ups, you only have to remember to bring one small palette with you. We can't believe we can get four lip colors and a gloss for only $6, and we're thrilled that these palettes will free up valuable real estate in our purses. Read on to see the smart palettes. Related13 E.L.F. Products Every Beauty Gal on a Budget Must Try E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Nude E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Nude ($6) E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Nude $6 from elfcosmetics.com Buy Now E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Nude Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Nude Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Pink E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Pink ($6) E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Pink $6 from elfcosmetics.com Buy Now E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Pink Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Pink Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Red E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Red ($6) E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Red $6 from elfcosmetics.com Buy Now E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Red Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Red Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Berry E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Berry ($6) E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Berry $6 from elfcosmetics.com Buy Now E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Berry Swatches E.l.f. Matte to Shimmer Lip Transformer Palette in Berry Swatches Share this post Makeup PaletteDrugstore BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingELFLipstickBeauty ProductsLip Gloss