15 Gifts For the Girl Whose Eyebrows Are Always on Point

Getting perfectly sculpted eyebrows isn't just a part of a beauty routine — for some people, it's a lifestyle. And if you know someone who's proud to admit she brushes her brows before she even brushes her hair, then you've just landed on the perfect gifts for her this year. With the best gels, pencils, powders, and serums for full, photo-ready brows, these are the ultimate gifts for every eyebrow-lover in your life. You just might be tempted to snag some for yourself!

Anastasia Beverly Hills
Tinted Brow Gel
$22
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Enhancers
Lancôme
Monsieur Big Brow
$25
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Lancôme Eyebrow Enhancers
NYX
Automatic Eyebrow Pencil
$4.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more NYX Eyebrow Enhancers
Glossier
Boy Brow
$16
from Glossier
Buy Now See more Glossier Clothes and Shoes
Too Faced
Chocolate Brow-nie Cocoa Powder Brow Pencil
$23
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Eyebrow Enhancers
NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyebrow Enhancers
Bbrowbar Brow Sculpt
$26
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyebrow Enhancers
Benefit Cosmetics
Foolproof Brow Powder Eyebrow Powder For Natural-Looking Fullness
$24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Enhancers
NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyebrow Enhancers
Bbrowbar Brow Cult Heroes Gift Set
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Eyebrow Enhancers
Benefit Cosmetics
Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill Pencil
$12
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Eyebrow Enhancers
Swanson Certified 100% Organic Castor Oil
$13
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Ulta
Brow Tint
$10
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eyebrow Enhancers
NARS
Brow Defining Cream
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more NARS Eyebrow Enhancers
neuLash
NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum
$100
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more neuLash Eyebrow Enhancers
Sephora
Brow Gel
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Eyebrow Enhancers
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil
$21
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Enhancers
