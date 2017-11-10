Eyebrow Makeup Gifts
15 Gifts For the Girl Whose Eyebrows Are Always on Point
Getting perfectly sculpted eyebrows isn't just a part of a beauty routine — for some people, it's a lifestyle. And if you know someone who's proud to admit she brushes her brows before she even brushes her hair, then you've just landed on the perfect gifts for her this year. With the best gels, pencils, powders, and serums for full, photo-ready brows, these are the ultimate gifts for every eyebrow-lover in your life. You just might be tempted to snag some for yourself!
Tinted Brow Gel
$22
Chocolate Brow-nie Cocoa Powder Brow Pencil
$23
Bbrowbar Brow Sculpt
$26
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Foolproof Brow Powder Eyebrow Powder For Natural-Looking Fullness
$24
Bbrowbar Brow Cult Heroes Gift Set
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill Pencil
$12
NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum
$100
from Bloomingdale's
Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil
$21
