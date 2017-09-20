Eyebrow Tutorials From Instagram
Watch These Eyebrows Transform From Weak to Fleek
One of our favorite ways to procrastinate before bed is to get lost in the Instagram accounts of makeup artists. We could scroll endlessly through stunning selfies and manicure shots, but what always makes us stop and stare are the eyebrow transformations. In just a few seconds, you watch as a sparse (or even nonexistent!) brow is plucked, powdered, and gelled, only to finish at Cara Delevingne-level fullness.
While you may still aspire to the level of talent that these makeup artists have, you can definitely learn a trick or two. You'll see which brush shape is the perfect one to apply concealer to your brow bone (to really make it pop!). You'll find out the right way to apply mousses and gels and how to make an arch look natural, not drawn on. We especially love how each minivideo comes with its own soundtrack, so we can rock out as we attend virtual beauty school.
زورو الموقع الموضح في البايو بتلاقون اجمل تشكيلة من الميك اب والفرشاة مع الاكسسورات في بوتيكي ❤️ . Beauty tutorial of brows by @jasminesarch ❤️ , طريقة رسم الحاجب حسب طلب المتابعين، شنو تحبون يكون الفيديو القادم؟ . . مركز شاين للأسنان توريد اللثة باحدث اجهزة الليزر لا تخدير لا الم 1855558 @shinekuwait . My snapchat: snapmakes ❤️
BROWS @cherryliicious Using Brow Powder Duo in "Medium Brown" with brush #12. Begin filling in brows with powder to define the base ( bottom part of the brow) & create an arch. Blend color in the brow using the other end of the #12 brush & use the lighter shade of the Brow Powder Duo to fill in the front of the brow To set and hold the shape use Clear Brow Gel. This is like hair spray, for your brows. It helps your brow hairs to stay in place Last step: Using MAC brush #195 and a little bit of under eye concealer to clean up #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills
Brows @kelleybakerbrows #hudabeauty
Gorgeous brows @danapackett #PressPlay
Brows @makeupby_gunes us my #Dipbrow in Dark Brown #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills
Brows @goar_avetisyan #hudabeauty
@makeupbyani gorgeous brow tutorial #vegas_nay
Brows @ginashkeda Using #BrowWiz pencil in "Ebony" and setting the brow hairs in place with Tinted Brow Gel in "chocolate" Song: feeling myself - Nicki Minaj ft Beyoncé #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills
She's amazing @nikkietutorials #hudabeauty
Brows @alissa.ashley @alissa.ashley #vegas_nay
Press @mrs_akaeva BROWS #Dipbrow in medium brown concealer #Mac pro long wear Art Deco gel brow bone #inglot 180 pigment #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows
Beautiful before & after brows! @makeupbyani Repost @makeupvideoss
Brow video @sandrathbeauty Using #Dipbrow in shade a Dark Brown with brush # 12 first to outline and create shape Next, filling in the arch using #BrowWiz in Medium Brown #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills
Brows @ginsmakeup #hudabeauty
Beautiful Brow demo by @linda_mua such a beauty !!! #vegas_nay
Brow tutorial @makeupbyan Using Brow Powder in Medium Brown and Tinted Brow Gel in Chocolate. Concealer is optional: MAC studio finish nw15 Song: Kat Dahlia - Crazy #anastasiabrows
Brows 101 by @makeupby_katyjane #hudabeauty
@_dose_of_beauty gorgeous brow routine wearing #GrandGlamor #vegasnaylashes
Brows @jmkmxo Using the Brow Wiz pencil in dark brown first to outline and define the arch Dipbrow pomade in shade Dark Brow to fill inside the arch using the #12 brush La Girl Cosmetic pro concealer in pure beige Clear Brow Gel #anastasiabrows
Brows by @makeupwithjojo
Perfect brows @makeupbysharona
