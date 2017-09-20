Watch These Eyebrows Transform From Weak to Fleek

One of our favorite ways to procrastinate before bed is to get lost in the Instagram accounts of makeup artists. We could scroll endlessly through stunning selfies and manicure shots, but what always makes us stop and stare are the eyebrow transformations. In just a few seconds, you watch as a sparse (or even nonexistent!) brow is plucked, powdered, and gelled, only to finish at Cara Delevingne-level fullness.

While you may still aspire to the level of talent that these makeup artists have, you can definitely learn a trick or two. You'll see which brush shape is the perfect one to apply concealer to your brow bone (to really make it pop!). You'll find out the right way to apply mousses and gels and how to make an arch look natural, not drawn on. We especially love how each minivideo comes with its own soundtrack, so we can rock out as we attend virtual beauty school.

Brows @kelleybakerbrows #hudabeauty

Gorgeous brows @danapackett #PressPlay

Brows @makeupby_gunes us my #Dipbrow in Dark Brown #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills

Brows @goar_avetisyan #hudabeauty

@makeupbyani gorgeous brow tutorial #vegas_nay

Brows @ginashkeda Using #BrowWiz pencil in "Ebony" and setting the brow hairs in place with Tinted Brow Gel in "chocolate" Song: feeling myself - Nicki Minaj ft Beyoncé #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills

She's amazing @nikkietutorials #hudabeauty

Brows @alissa.ashley @alissa.ashley #vegas_nay

Press @mrs_akaeva BROWS #Dipbrow in medium brown concealer #Mac pro long wear Art Deco gel brow bone #inglot 180 pigment #anastasiabeverlyhills #anastasiabrows

Beautiful before & after brows! @makeupbyani Repost @makeupvideoss

Brows by @makeupbyani HOW TO DO NATURAL THICK EYEBROWS WITHOUT OVER FILLING AND DRAWING Press play she applies Mac Gel in blonde color to soften the color of my brows . Then uses a brow pencil from naimies and Mac flat brush with little bit of concealer. #vegas_nay

Brow video @sandrathbeauty Using #Dipbrow in shade a Dark Brown with brush # 12 first to outline and create shape Next, filling in the arch using #BrowWiz in Medium Brown #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills

Brows @ginsmakeup #hudabeauty

Beautiful Brow demo by @linda_mua such a beauty !!! #vegas_nay

Brow tutorial @makeupbyan Using Brow Powder in Medium Brown and Tinted Brow Gel in Chocolate. Concealer is optional: MAC studio finish nw15 Song: Kat Dahlia - Crazy #anastasiabrows

Brows 101 by @makeupby_katyjane #hudabeauty

@_dose_of_beauty gorgeous brow routine wearing #GrandGlamor #vegasnaylashes

Brows @jmkmxo Using the Brow Wiz pencil in dark brown first to outline and define the arch Dipbrow pomade in shade Dark Brow to fill inside the arch using the #12 brush La Girl Cosmetic pro concealer in pure beige Clear Brow Gel #anastasiabrows

Brows by @makeupwithjojo

