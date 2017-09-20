Watch These Eyebrows Transform From Weak to Fleek

 Skip Nav
One of our favorite ways to procrastinate before bed is to get lost in the Instagram accounts of makeup artists. We could scroll endlessly through stunning selfies and manicure shots, but what always makes us stop and stare are the eyebrow transformations. In just a few seconds, you watch as a sparse (or even nonexistent!) brow is plucked, powdered, and gelled, only to finish at Cara Delevingne-level fullness.

While you may still aspire to the level of talent that these makeup artists have, you can definitely learn a trick or two. You'll see which brush shape is the perfect one to apply concealer to your brow bone (to really make it pop!). You'll find out the right way to apply mousses and gels and how to make an arch look natural, not drawn on. We especially love how each minivideo comes with its own soundtrack, so we can rock out as we attend virtual beauty school.

زورو الموقع الموضح في البايو بتلاقون اجمل تشكيلة من الميك اب والفرشاة مع الاكسسورات في بوتيكي ❤️ . Beauty tutorial of brows by @jasminesarch ❤️ , طريقة رسم الحاجب حسب طلب المتابعين، شنو تحبون يكون الفيديو القادم؟ . . مركز شاين للأسنان توريد اللثة باحدث اجهزة الليزر لا تخدير لا الم 1855558 @shinekuwait . My snapchat: snapmakes ❤️

A video posted by Makegirlz (@makegirlz) on

Brows @kelleybakerbrows #hudabeauty
A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on





Gorgeous brows @danapackett #PressPlay
A video posted by @vegas_nay on

Brows @makeupby_gunes us my #Dipbrow in Dark Brown #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills
A video posted by Anastasia Beverly Hills (@anastasiabeverlyhills) on





Brows @goar_avetisyan #hudabeauty
A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

@makeupbyani gorgeous brow tutorial #vegas_nay
A video posted by @vegas_nay on





She's amazing @nikkietutorials #hudabeauty
A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on





Brows @alissa.ashley @alissa.ashley #vegas_nay
A video posted by @vegas_nay on

Beautiful before & after brows! @makeupbyani Repost @makeupvideoss
A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

Brows @ginsmakeup #hudabeauty
A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on





Beautiful Brow demo by @linda_mua such a beauty !!! #vegas_nay
A video posted by @vegas_nay on

Brows 101 by @makeupby_katyjane #hudabeauty
A video posted by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on

@_dose_of_beauty gorgeous brow routine wearing #GrandGlamor #vegasnaylashes
A video posted by @vegas_nay on





Brows by @makeupwithjojo
A video posted by @vegas_nay on





Perfect brows @makeupbysharona
A video posted by Wake Up and Makeup (@wakeupandmakeup) on

