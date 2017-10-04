This Woman Destroying Her Fenty Beauty Will Hurt Your Soul — Until You See the Results

A post shared by Beauty Killer (@nickole_hoang) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

For most people, stabbing a $34 highlighter with a fork isn't exactly common practice, especially when it's the buzziest shade from Rihanna's sought-after Fenty Beauty line! But most people also aren't beauty influencers like Nickole Hoang, who is willing to go the extra mile for a flawlessly poppin' highlight. In a new Instagram video showing her special hack for using Fenty Beauty's Trophy Wife ($34), Hoang doesn't just stick a fork into the gold highlighter . . . she also uses a lighter on her Match Stix ($25) contouring shades. But before you let it hurt your soul to imagine intentionally damaged makeup, give the video a watch — it has incredible results.

Using a fork, the beauty babe scrapes Trophy Wife into a loose powder. She mixes it with Farsali Rose Gold Elixir ($35) to create her own liquid highlighter, which she then uses on her collarbones, cheekbones, and shoulders to create a luxe golden shimmer. But you'll want to watch the video for more than just her highlighter hack — Hoang also uses another unconventional tool while preparing her fierce makeup look. In her Instagram caption, Hoang explains the reasoning behind her lighter trick, too: "Heating your cream contour up is actually a great way to get a smoother application. Especially when the weather gets colder, super fast and effective." (But if the idea of treating your makeup with fire gives you the heebie-jeebies, she notes that applying traditionally works just fine, too!)

Always one to embrace the unexpected, Rihanna herself "liked" and commented on the video with her seal of approval. As if we could expect a bad gal like RiRi to play by the beauty rules! Once we overcome our nerves about using a fork on our highlighter, we'll definitely be trying this hack — but in the meantime, we'll just admire Hoang's dazzling results.