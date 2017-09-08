Rihanna's Gold Fenty Highlighter Is the Most Extra Product We've Ever Tried

On Sept. 7, Rihanna finally revealed her Fenty Beauty products to the world while wearing a yellow crop top and a ballgown-style skirt in NYC. She looked like a sexy-edgy Belle IRL. And to go with her sunny look, the singer topper her cheekbones and eyelids with a pigmented, glittery, gilded powder. That stop-and-stare makeup product is none other than the just-launched Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife. And it's going to be a new ticket item for the holiday season.

As you might have already read, Fenty Beauty was meant to work on diverse skin tones with 40 foundation shades and a universally flattering lip gloss. On the color side, there are plenty of shimmery, vibrant options from the blendable creamy Match Stix to the multiuse powders. Trophy Wife falls in the latter category and is described on Sephora.com as a 3D hypermetallic gold. It's true yellow gold and flashy AF.

To see if it works on diverse complexions, we rounded up POPSUGAR editors to test it. See the results and reviews ahead!