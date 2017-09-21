Calling All Dragon Queens: There's Now Game of Thrones Eye Shadow

One of the most devastating season seven deaths on Game of Thrones was one of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons. We're still not over it. At least we can keep his memory alive with a makeup collection that pays homage to the creatures with eye shadows named after them.

Strobe Cosmetics (makers of those viral and completely sold-out American Horror Story-inspired palettes) debuted its Bay of Dragons collection ($18) back in July and recently restocked. There are three metallic, superpigmented singles: Rhaegal, an olive green copper; Drogon, a deep, dark red; and Viserion (RIP!), a creamy white-silver.

The shadows are also all vegan and cruelty-free, and the pans are actually magnetic so you can place them in your DIY palettes full of depotted products. We predict these will sell out faster than it took Dany to get beyond The Wall (so, lightning fast).

ADVERTISEMENT

You already know we'll be dreaming up countless eye looks — using our Game of Thrones makeup brushes, of course. We'll try anything to get one step closer to being the Dragon Queen.