Gigi Hadid With Armpit Hair For Love Magazine

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Armpit Hair as a Boxing Badass For Love Magazine

On day 11 of Love magazine's annual Advent calendar, Gigi Hadid went where no model has ever gone before for the calendar and rocked unshaven armpits. While this year we've seen models break out their strongest moves for the fitness-themed videos, Gigi's body hair has added to the empowering narrative of the videos. While Gigi flaunted her best boxing and volleyball moves, it was her underarms that had people talking.

The Internet Couldn't Handle This Model's Leg Hair, but Her Reponse Silenced Them All

Some comments have commended her choice to go natural, with one Instagram user writing, "ARMPIT HAIR YASSSSSSSSSS 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏," but as expected, others felt differently, writing, "ewwwwwwww" and "I'm shook." For a video concept that is known for its unparalleled sexiness, it's great to see Gigi's natural body hair being embraced and talked about. It's obvious that there is some sweatshirt fuzz as well stuck to Gigi's underarms, but regardless, it's a different side to the perfectly edited videos of the past and an exciting step for embracing body hair like it's NBD — because it isn't!

Image Source: YouTube
