Kendall Jenner Sweats It Out in Adidas Gear For Her Love Advent Video

Our holiday season wouldn't be complete without Love magazine's Advent calendar. The publication enters its seventh year of releasing beautifully shot, provocative, and empowering videos featuring Hollywood A-listers. In the past, models from Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen have participated in the fun shoot. This year, opening the Advent calendar with the concept of "stay strong" is none other than Ashley Graham, who has made her own mark in fashion in 2017.

In her debut video, Ashley's seen doing the sled pull post-workout at the Dogpound in nothing but her skivvies. Following Ashley is Emily Ratajkowski, who loaded up on carbs, in Agent Provocateur, and then Kendall Jenner, who engaged in some serious boxing moves with her personal trainer Rob Piela.

Watch their videos ahead, because they will definitely jump-start your day. Then, stay tuned for more clips from this year's Advent girls including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Taylor Hill, and more.