21 Grunge Makeup Tutorials That Prove the '90s Trend Is Back

Depending on your perception of "grunge," you might be confused about hearing it describe an everyday, wearable makeup style. But trust us on this — the dark and moody movement is not only a fashion-forward look; it's one you should definitely try out yourself.

Though grunge style is synonymous with the '90s (and created by Robin Sparkles/Daggers, obviously), it's one of the many throwback fads making a comeback. Celebrities like Joan Smalls, Lorde, and Frances Bean Cobain have helped popularized vampy pouts, usually paired with matte skin and smoky eyes.

Still intimidated? Watch these YouTube tutorials on how to wear moody makeup and you'll be reaching for the purple lipstick in no time.