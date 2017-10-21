 Skip Nav
These Halloween Instagram DIYs Are Better Than Watching Netflix

The closer we get to Halloween, the more overwhelmed we feel. There are so many sources of inspiration, from Instagram to Reddit and YouTube. It seems like we should take a day off in anticipation of the holiday — just to see all of our options and prepare. Thankfully, some makeup artists have combined the best of Instagram and YouTube to make bite-size costume DIYs that anyone can watch when they have a few seconds to spare. From sexy mummies to ghastly ghouls, there's something in here for every skill level and party need.

The big glam wolf Halloween tutorial of this is on my YouTube LINK IN BIO TO VIEW xo Brows/Face: @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina brow wiz & dipbrow pomade in soft brown Lashes: @shophudabeauty @hudabeauty in Scarlett Lips: @katvondbeauty in the color Berlin
A video posted by NICOL CONCILIO (@nicolconcilio) on

#pressplay Chemical Burn. Mermaid Exposed. This was the first time I attempted the peeling skin effect. I liked the way that it came out but there are a few things I would do differently next time. (See end of post).Product Details:• I applied my normal face products to the right side. @makeupforeverofficial HD foundation. @narsissist creamy concealer. @laurmercier translucent powder. @nyxcosmetics bronzer. @anastasiabeverlyhills "Starlight" highlighter. ||• Liquid Latex. Tissue. Apply foundation over product. Fill in space with @nyxcosmetics Eyeshadow Base in "White". I used a mix of iridescent, blue and purple products. @makeupaddictioncosmetics "Mermaid Beam" to add that highlight to collar bone and in the circular space. •Add "Thunderstruck", "Danzig" & "Paranoid" metal crush shadows by @thekatvond @katvondbeauty. •Glitters: "Wendy" & "Piper" by @shopvioletvoss & "Cancer" by @limecrimemakeup. •Illusion of blood with "Enigma" by @meltcosmetics & "Hot Chocolate" by @anastasiabeverlyhills.• Lips: "Purgatory" by @blackmooncosmetics & "Mermaid Beam" in the center by @makeupaddictioncosmetics. •Lashes: by @houseoflashes. •Wig: Silver Hair by @uniwigs. So three things I learned after doing this technique.1. Use smaller strips of tissue. 2. Fill in the shape first and build around it. Smooth out tissue before latex dries. Overall this look was fun and I'm glad I had time this year to do it. Beyoncé-Supernatural
A video posted by Denise (@makeupbydenise) on


Skull Tutorial. I am by no means a special effects artist. But I figured October was the perfect time to recreate some of my favorite FX looks. This skull was inspired by the amazing @alexfaction. He is also uploading 31 Halloween tutorials for the month of October in case u need some ideas. Makeup Dets: •Base: White cream paint (from the Halloween store) applied with Duo Fiber brush by @motivescosmetics. This product was pretty difficult to work with because it did get patchy in some areas which I had to redo. •Eyes & Teeth: "Jet" gel liner by @anastasiabeverlyhills & #maybelline gel liner set with "Dark Matter" by @meltcosmetics. "E06" eyeliner brush by @sigmabeauty & MAC 231 brush. •Jawline & Outer Skull: mapped out with liner & filled in with Black Cream Paint set with @motivescosmetics Dynasty Palette "Medusa". •Detailing: "Dark Matter" eyeshadow by @meltcosmetics & @morphebrushes flat detailer brush. Contacts: Grey (lighter) by @desioeyes. || Ed Sheeran-Make It Rain |||| The full version is live on YouTube (link in bio)
A video posted by Denise (@makeupbydenise) on


