Halloween Makeup Tutorials From Instagram
These Halloween Instagram DIYs Are Better Than Watching Netflix
The closer we get to Halloween, the more overwhelmed we feel. There are so many sources of inspiration, from Instagram to Reddit and YouTube. It seems like we should take a day off in anticipation of the holiday — just to see all of our options and prepare. Thankfully, some makeup artists have combined the best of Instagram and YouTube to make bite-size costume DIYs that anyone can watch when they have a few seconds to spare. From sexy mummies to ghastly ghouls, there's something in here for every skill level and party need.
The big glam wolf Halloween tutorial of this is on my YouTube LINK IN BIO TO VIEW xo Brows/Face: @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina brow wiz & dipbrow pomade in soft brown Lashes: @shophudabeauty @hudabeauty in Scarlett Lips: @katvondbeauty in the color Berlin
Skull Makeup by @jennydo_ Accessories Headband from Sportsgirl Contacts from Scottys in Broadway called "White Out" Key products MAC White full coverage applied with Sigma F82 Black Cream Gel Liner NYX Jumbo Pencil black MAC Carbon eyeshadow for shading , I also used a brown and grey eyeshadow powder to help the black eyeshadow blend better Track : Drake & Future - Jumpman
Super easy #SpiderWeb #HalloweenMakeup all you need is liquid liner I used @nyxcosmetics matte liquid liner and concealer to clean up the edges, I went over with a matte black shadow to make it cleaner. That's optional eyes are "self made" palette @anastasiabeverlyhills & lips are "Potion" by Abh as well #nyxhalloween #nyxcosmetics @melformakeup @videosfashions
Have you watched this tutorial yet? dark fairy Halloween makeup http://youtu.be/CWyjiDBjFfk #shaaanxo #halloween #fairy
This zombie pop art tutorial is now live on my YouTube channel LINK IN BIO TO VIEW Collabed with my bestie @alvajay Body: Morphe 35S & 35U palette (use code "NICOL" online or in stores for discount) Outlined: @nyxcosmetics vinyl liner in black and white liner Lashes: @vegas_nay lashes in #grandglamor #vegasnaylashes
#pressplay Chemical Burn. Mermaid Exposed. This was the first time I attempted the peeling skin effect. I liked the way that it came out but there are a few things I would do differently next time. (See end of post).Product Details:• I applied my normal face products to the right side. @makeupforeverofficial HD foundation. @narsissist creamy concealer. @laurmercier translucent powder. @nyxcosmetics bronzer. @anastasiabeverlyhills "Starlight" highlighter. ||• Liquid Latex. Tissue. Apply foundation over product. Fill in space with @nyxcosmetics Eyeshadow Base in "White". I used a mix of iridescent, blue and purple products. @makeupaddictioncosmetics "Mermaid Beam" to add that highlight to collar bone and in the circular space. •Add "Thunderstruck", "Danzig" & "Paranoid" metal crush shadows by @thekatvond @katvondbeauty. •Glitters: "Wendy" & "Piper" by @shopvioletvoss & "Cancer" by @limecrimemakeup. •Illusion of blood with "Enigma" by @meltcosmetics & "Hot Chocolate" by @anastasiabeverlyhills.• Lips: "Purgatory" by @blackmooncosmetics & "Mermaid Beam" in the center by @makeupaddictioncosmetics. •Lashes: by @houseoflashes. •Wig: Silver Hair by @uniwigs. So three things I learned after doing this technique.1. Use smaller strips of tissue. 2. Fill in the shape first and build around it. Smooth out tissue before latex dries. Overall this look was fun and I'm glad I had time this year to do it. Beyoncé-Supernatural
My Take on a Vampire Costume idea for this Halloween. Fun Fact: When I was little I was a Vampire like 6 different Halloweens. I loved being able to paint my face and be creative. LoL.. Vampire at age 6, Vampire at age 7, Vampire at age 8, Vampire at age 9 LoL! You get the point! TAG YOUR FRIENDS TO SHARE THIS IDEA Thank you for reposting: @universodamaquiagem_oficial @TutorialesVideos
Halloween tutorial on this colorful stitched doll LINK IN BIO TO VIEW xoxo Eyes: @vegas_nay @toofaced stardust palette & #vegasnaylashes in #grandglamor Brushes: @morphebrushes use code "NICOL" online or in stores for discount Under Eye/Highlight: @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil in milk
BLOODY SKELETON// Saw this awesome tutorial on YouTube @ellimacssfx #ellimacs the other day and had to try it myself TOOLS : Cotton Pads Liquid Latex Sculpting Gel Arterial Blood Fresh Scab ( Thick Blood ) Stipple Sponge ( Products purchased from Scotty's in Broadway) P.S I have had an overwhelming about of enquiries the past few days and I'm trying my very best to keep up with the demand, I will get back to everyone as soon as possible, please allow 2-3 days, thank you for your patience.
Press Play mini tutorial on the half skull, wanted to include some of the eyes so I fit what I could into 15 seconds ❤️ • hope you guys enjoy this look here are the details: eye makeup: Used "golden nugget" on lids, face and in the skull from the @vegas_nay & @toofaced Stardust palette and for the rest of the eyes #vegasnay4toofaced | @katvondbeauty shade & light palette on the skull part to shade out #katvondbeauty #kvdlook | @nyxcosmetics matte liquid liner in black @shophudabeauty @hudabeauty lashes in "Marilyn" #anastasiabrows dip brow ebony & lenses are solotica hidrocor quartzo • wig @powderroomd #halloweenparty
This glam mummy Halloween tutorial is now live on my YouTube channel LINK IN BIO TO VIEW music:@nickpowersofficial Eyes: @morphebrushes 35S & 35U palette (code "NICOL" for discount) Face: @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil Lips: @gerardcosmetics underground (code "nicol40" for 40% off this week only)
Skull Tutorial. I am by no means a special effects artist. But I figured October was the perfect time to recreate some of my favorite FX looks. This skull was inspired by the amazing @alexfaction. He is also uploading 31 Halloween tutorials for the month of October in case u need some ideas. Makeup Dets: •Base: White cream paint (from the Halloween store) applied with Duo Fiber brush by @motivescosmetics. This product was pretty difficult to work with because it did get patchy in some areas which I had to redo. •Eyes & Teeth: "Jet" gel liner by @anastasiabeverlyhills & #maybelline gel liner set with "Dark Matter" by @meltcosmetics. "E06" eyeliner brush by @sigmabeauty & MAC 231 brush. •Jawline & Outer Skull: mapped out with liner & filled in with Black Cream Paint set with @motivescosmetics Dynasty Palette "Medusa". •Detailing: "Dark Matter" eyeshadow by @meltcosmetics & @morphebrushes flat detailer brush. Contacts: Grey (lighter) by @desioeyes. || Ed Sheeran-Make It Rain |||| The full version is live on YouTube (link in bio)
Fairy Halloween tutorial on my YouTube channel LINK IN BIO xo Face: @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil in milk Eyes: @morphebrushes 35P palette use code "NICOL" online or in stores for discount Lashes: @vegas_nay lashes in #grandglamor ❤️ #vegasnaylashes
Good Morning! Here it is! Devil Halloween Makeup! I love how rich the red looks. All you need is two colors Red and Black. Super easy and fun yet awesome! Tag your Friends# #halloweencostume #devil #1minutemakeup #motd #ghalichiglam #ilovemakeup #ilovemacgirls #makeup #makeupartist #vegas_nay #dressyourface #anastasiabeverlyhills #mua #likeforlike #like4like #tagsforlikes #instagay #instaglam #iphonesia #igers #picoftheday #igmua #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #mac #makeupoftheday #maccosmetics #mensfashion #instafit #beauty
First Halloween tutorial of many to come PUMPKIN QUEEN full tutorial on my YouTube LINK IN BIO music: @nickpowersofficial Eyes: @morphebrushes 35S palette use code "NICOL" for discount online & in stores Lips: @gerardcosmetics "Mercury Rising" use code THIS WEEK ONLY "Nicol40" for 40% off entire site Lashes: @vegas_nay lashes in #grandglamor #vegasnaylashes Face: @nyxcosmetics shadows in hot black, hot orange and hot yellow
