99 Halloween Costumes from Reddit That Are Terrifyingly Gorgeous

We consider ourselves among the Halloween makeup experts, but even we have to admit that these Reddit users have our skills beat. Some of these makeup creations have us cringing in terror (especially the demented clown), and it's all done with just eye shadows, body paint, false lashes, and incredible talent. This is the creepiest makeup artistry we've ever seen, but we're already getting renewed inspiration for our costume this year.

Enraged Elsa
Warrior Princess
Siamese Twins
The Big Bad Wolf vs Little Red Riding Hood
Hocus Pocus
All-Seeing Eyes
Blackened Soul
Scaly Seawoman
Red Queen
Opulent Owl
Saddened Skull
Black Widow
Elf Eyes
Frida Faceoff
Grayscale Girl
Shattered Porcelain
Soulless Skeleton
Hungry Hellion
Rosy Redhead
Vicious Vampire
Evil Eyes
Bewitching Brows
Diamond Death
